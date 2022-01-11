No letdown for Grand Island Senior High girls swimmers, swept home triangular

Fresh off of last week’s Kearney Invite title, the Grand Island Senior High girls swimming team showed no signs of letting up.
The Islanders came out and took care of business at their home triangular Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.
Grand Island swept both Lincoln Northeast (67-27) and Lincoln Pius X (69-25). The Islanders won 10 of the 11 events, including going 1-2 in four events and swept the relays.
GISH coach Brian Jensen said Saturday was a big day for the Islander girls as the Kearney Invite victory was the first time ever in winning that meet in capturing five events and did it without Kate Novinski, who was out with illness. He was pleased with what he saw from them during the triangular.
“We hope we can keep it going and stay healthy,” he said. “It was a fun day on Saturday and we had a lot of girls step up in that meet. The girls were motivated and it showed. We had a lot of personal bests swam on that day. The girls came back today and did pretty well today.”
On Tuesday, Gracie Wilson and Reagan Greer were part of four events victories, while the Islanders went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Wilson and teammate Ashley Nelson went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke (1:11.19 and 1:22.05, respectively), while Greer and Lily Wilson were 1-2 in the 100 freestyle (1:06.38 and 1:07.51, respectively). Hannah Dankert won the 400 freestyle (5:28.28), while Nia Fill was right behind in taking second (5:27.06). Lily Wilson and Lilly Breenan went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly (1:15.67 and 1:19.29, respectively).
Gracie Wilson also won the 200 freestyle (2:19.78), Greer captured the 50 freestyle (30:23), Ashley Nelson took the 200 individual medley (2:44.66).
Gracie Wilson, Brennan, Dankert and Ashlyn Muhlbach teamed together to captured the 200 medley relay (2:15.77), while Muchbach, Greer and the Wilson sisters were paired in taking the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.72) and Greer, Lily Wilson, Dankert and Nelson joined together to take the 400 freestyle relay (4:30.88).
Jensen said it was a good day for the Islanders, but he was impressed with Wilson sisters.
“I thought Gracie and Lily both had good days for us,” Jensen said. “They were impressive and went above and beyond and had some of the best swims today. They looked like they picked right where they left off on Saturday.
“They are setting the tone for us. They have worked hard and it’s paying off.”
The boys, who finished third at the meet on Saturday, split in their portion of the triangular. The Islanders, who won three events, defeated Lincoln Northeast 53-41 but fell to Lincoln Pius X 61-33.
Gianluca Ragazzo captured the 200 freestyle (2:10.49) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.01), while Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won the 100 breaststroke (57.21).
The Islanders were missing Luke Dankert and Jacob Seelow because of illness.
“The boys looked a little sluggish and tired at the end today and we’ll work on that,” Jensen said. “But we need to get healthy too. We were missing a lot of points today.”
The Islanders will be at the Gene Cotter Invite at Lincoln High this weekend.