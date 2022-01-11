No letdown for Grand Island Senior High girls swimmers, swept home triangular

Fresh off of last week’s Kearney Invite title, the Grand Island Senior High girls swimming team showed no signs of letting up.

The Islanders came out and took care of business at their home triangular Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.

Grand Island swept both Lincoln Northeast (67-27) and Lincoln Pius X (69-25). The Islanders won 10 of the 11 events, including going 1-2 in four events and swept the relays.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said Saturday was a big day for the Islander girls as the Kearney Invite victory was the first time ever in winning that meet in capturing five events and did it without Kate Novinski, who was out with illness. He was pleased with what he saw from them during the triangular.

“We hope we can keep it going and stay healthy,” he said. “It was a fun day on Saturday and we had a lot of girls step up in that meet. The girls were motivated and it showed. We had a lot of personal bests swam on that day. The girls came back today and did pretty well today.”

On Tuesday, Gracie Wilson and Reagan Greer were part of four events victories, while the Islanders went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle and 100 backstroke.