Last year, the Vikings played at Viking Field twice. While waiting for the field turf to be completed there, they had to play their first two home games at Hastings College and Grand Island Senior High and didn’t play at Viking Field until Oct. 7.

Despite all that, Northwest went 1-1 in those games and started 1-4 but went 3-1 the rest of the way. That was enough for the Vikings to get into the Class B state playoffs and win an opening round game on the road.

This season, Northwest will host five home games, which includes the season opener against Aurora on Friday. Viking coach Kevin Stein said it’s going to be more fun having to play on the home turf more this season.

“Last year was just an added stresser on the coaches and players and being on the road so much just panicked our kids,” Stein said. “Playing at home just brings an added advantage as it’s fun to be in your home stadium in a place we’re proud of. And playing at home helps bring more energy to the players.

“But on that same note, the two home games we played on the road were battles for us and that helped us get battle-tested in the playoffs and do well. That made us better but honestly, we still didn’t like to do it.”

The Vikings lost several key players off of their 5-6 season but do return several pieces that helped them last year.

Stein said he has liked what he has seen out of Northwest, considering they had to change their practice schedules to the morning because of the heat, and feels they have gotten better after each practice.

“I think we progressed a lot over the past few weeks,” Stein said. “It was sluggish early but in the middle of last week, we pushed pause on a few things, slowed things down a bit and then it took off.

“We’re further along than I thought we have because I think we came in a little unsure. But after each practice, I think the kids are feeling a little more confident.”

Cam Jensen will be the starting quarterback for the Vikings this season. Stein said he knows he has some big shoes to fill following what Austin Payne, who passed for 2,662 yards with 20 touchdowns passes, did last year. But he feels Jensen will do a great job in leading the offense.

“He has a strong arm and can make things happen when things break down,” Stein said. “He can throw the ball very well.”

Joseph Stein, Kevin’s son, will be one of Jensen’s big targets this season. The 6-6 Northern Illinois commit caught 21 passes for 227 yards with three touchdowns last year for the Vikings. Coach Stein said he also feels Chase Weigert and Easton Bockmann will be targets for Jensen this year. Wiegert had 22 catches for 260 yards with a touchdown catch, while Bockmann had eight catches for 69 yards.

Coach Stein said he’s excited to see what the two can do.

“Hopefully we can get Joe active in the pass game but I think he’s starting to figure his body out and where he needs to be physically,” coach Stein said. “And Chase and Easton both caught a lot of passes for us last year.”

Nathan Carkoski and Lincoln Flagle return at running back. Flagle had 49 carries for 317 yards with three touchdowns, while Carkoski had 36 carries for 134 yards.

“Those two guys played a lot for us last year and they have been doing a great job for us so far in practice,” Stein said. “Having those guys back is certainly going to help us.”

Stein also mentioned Brandon Bykerk, Tucker Weiger and Cooper Ewoldt will lead the way on the line this year.

The Vikings lost a majority of their defense to graduation, mostly the defensive linemen and linebackers.

“That’s the one thing that’s going to be unproven right now, especially in those positions,” Stein said. “That’s going to be a focus for us. But I think we have a lot of players who are willing to step in and take charge.”

With that in mind, Stein said Aurora, who is preseason No. 1 and No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal-Star rankings as playing in the state finals the past three years, will provide a challenge with Booker Scheierman at quarterback.

“Having a Scheierman gives them a chance to win every game when you have a stud like that and he’s so smart,” Stein said. “They have some good receiving cores coming back. It will be a good challenge for us.

“But the kids are ready to go. They are tired of playing against each other and mimicking Aurora’s offense and defense. They are ready to do our stuff and ready to play games this year.”