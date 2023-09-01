Mistakes and North Bend Central’s Kyle Hellbusch haunted Grand Island Central Catholic Friday night.

The Crusaders committed six turnovers and the football was snapped over the head of quarterback Grayson Sack numerous times, while the Tiger quarterback had 206 yards with three touchdowns and was 13 of 26 for 269 yards with a touchdown pass during a 43-20 North Bend Central win at Grand Island Senior High Memorial Stadium.

It was a game that had 12 turnovers, six each by both teams, and a combined 16 penalties.

GICC starting center Sam Mueller didn’t play because of a possible ACL injury and the timing affected the new center and Sack during the game. The Crusaders to finish the game with only 25 yards rushing.

“We just made so many mistakes. Six turnovers you can’t have that,” GICC coach Jeff Ashby said. “We had a few more chances to score but we turned the ball over in those situations. We had a new center in so you expect bad snaps. It happened at bad times and that just killed our drives.”

And Hellbusch provided enough big plays with both his arm and his legs. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, he found Braxton Chvatal, who broke a few tackles and took it 51 yards for the score. North Bend converted on the 2-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.

Then Hellbusch scored on the ground for a 4-yard run, then on a 19-yard burst to give the Tigers a 22-7 at the half.

Then after the defense stopped GICC’s first drive of the second half, Hellbusch found Zac Pospisil for a 34-yard reception. After that, KJ Faulkner put the Tigers up 30-7 on a 3-yard run.

Ashby said he was impressed with Hellbusch.

“He can really run the ball well. He’s a very patient runner and uses his blocks well. And he throws the ball well too so when you have a dual-threat quarterback like that, it makes it tough to defend,” he said.

But the Crusaders did have some positives during the contest. Sack was 16 of 28 for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 21-yard pass to Jack Alberts for the game’s opening score, then threw a 20-yard strike to Graham Stava.

The GICC defense forced six turnovers and even scored on a Barrett Obermiller-Snyder 42-yard fumble return.

Ashby said he was encouraged by that.

“Despite the mistakes we made, we still played hard the entire game,” Ashby said. “Grayson did throw the ball well when he had time to throw.

“We had a lot of positives as we still forced six turnovers. The guys didn’t give up and they were still looking to score at the end there. They kept playing and playing. That was nice to see.”

Stava had two catches for 46 yards and Alberts had four catches, also for 46 yards. Jack Steenson had 13 carries for 53 yards.

GICC takes on Class C-2, No. 4 Wahoo Bishop Neumann Friday at Memorial Stadium.

North Bend Central 37, Grand Island CC 20

North Bend 8 14 8 13 – 37

GICC 7 0 7 6 – 20

First Quarter

GICC - Alberts 21 pass from Sack (Escalante kick), 5:39.

NBC - Chvatal 51 pass from Hellbusch (Hellbusch run), 1:39.

Second Quarter

NBC - Hellbusch 4 run (pass failed), 4:08.

NBC - Hellbusch 19 run (Chvatal pass from Hellbusch), 0:25.

Third quarter

NBC - Faulkner 3 run (Frana pass from Hellbusch), 9:36.

GICC - Stava 20 pass from Sack (Escalante kick), 4:31.

Fourth quarter

NBC - Faulkner 1 run (Rangeloff kick), 11:57.

GICC - Obermiller-Snyder 42 fumble return (kick failed) 10:42.

NBC - Hellbusch 3 run (kick failed), 8:30.