North Platte slips by North Platte

Despite Brown getting 19 points on 20 field-goal attempts in the first half, Northwest led 32-31 at the intermission. However, Class A North Platte (6-6) outscored the Vikings 13-4 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room as Moerer’s team hit just 2 of 13 shots coming out of the halftime break.

“Both teams shot well in the first half and, obviously, the difference in the ballgame was the third quarter,” Moerer said. “We had good looks, but they just wouldn’t fall for us.

“Our decision-making has been pretty solid. If we take good shots and just keep letting it fly, those shots will eventually drop.”

Rylie Rice scored 14 of

her team-high 19 points in the first half and also had nine rebounds for Northwest (5-8). Avyn Urbanski added a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) for the Vikings.

“I thought it was certainly our most complete performance on both sides,” Moerer said. “I loved our effort — loved our attention to detail. We took North Platte out of a lot of stuff they wanted to do.