North Platte slips by North Platte

By Terry Douglass
Clancy Brown’s game-high 32 points were too much for Northwest to overcome Tuesday night as North Platte pulled out a 52-49 road victory.
With the Vikings focused on limiting Bulldogs’ 6-foot-1 junior post player Carly Purdy, Brown found scoring opportunities early and often.
“Northwest’s plan was to make sure they could take away Carly and not give her easy buckets,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “Clancy is a really good player and she was able to get a lot of open shots early, especially when she stayed aggressive. Whether it was making open 3s or getting to the hoop, she carried us, offensively.”
Brown scored 19 first-half points and finished 12 of 26 shooting from the floor, including going 4 of 14 from 3-point range, in her 32-point effort. The 5-8 sophomore guard tallied all eight of her team’s fourth-quarter points as the Bulldogs won, despite Purdy being limited to eight points on 4 of 13 shooting from the field.
“Purdy has been really, really outstanding this season and I thought we did a pretty good job on her,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “Brown gets most of her points on drives and we did a decent job of taking that away. We knew, going in, that she can be a streaky shooter from outside and we were going to have to roll the dice on that.”
Despite Brown getting 19 points on 20 field-goal attempts in the first half, Northwest led 32-31 at the intermission. However, Class A North Platte (6-6) outscored the Vikings 13-4 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room as Moerer’s team hit just 2 of 13 shots coming out of the halftime break.
“Both teams shot well in the first half and, obviously, the difference in the ballgame was the third quarter,” Moerer said. “We had good looks, but they just wouldn’t fall for us.
“Our decision-making has been pretty solid. If we take good shots and just keep letting it fly, those shots will eventually drop.”
Rylie Rice scored 14 of
her team-high 19 points in the first half and also had nine rebounds for Northwest (5-8). Avyn Urbanski added a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) for the Vikings.
“I thought it was certainly our most complete performance on both sides,” Moerer said. “I loved our effort — loved our attention to detail. We took North Platte out of a lot of stuff they wanted to do.
“They’re a team that does most of their work usually with the press. We took them out of that. They’re a team that likes to play a matchup 2-3 (zone) and we took them out of that and forced them to go man, so there were a lot of positives.”
Trailing 46-39 with 5:39 to play, the Vikings scored five consecutive points from the free-throw line to cut their deficit to 46-44 on two foul shots by Rice with 4:03 left. Brown’s four free throws in the final 1:59 were enough to hold off Northwest, which had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but Rice’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer glanced off the rim.
“We’ll never, ever say that we’re satisfied with a loss — we’re not,” Moerer said. “But we played really, really well.”