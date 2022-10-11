Northwest aiming for first state title in school history

The Northwest softball team is rolling as they head into Wednesday’s stats softball tournament, winning their last 16 games.

That includes capturing a Central Conference title for the third year in a row with a 6-0 win over Seward in the championship game. The No. 3 Vikings (29-3) and No. 6 Bluejays (24-9) meet once again in the opening Class B state softball games at 9 a.m. at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said there are some positives and negatives to seeing the same team again.

“Anytime you see a team multiple times, it gets tougher every time,” Sadd said. “The nice thing is you have the scouting report already yourself. We know where to pitch them. If we keep playing the way we are, hitting the way we are and pitching the way we are, we’ll be just fine.”

Sadd said Seward is a very well coached team by Shawn Carr but in the Central Conference Tournament championship game, pitcher Ava Laurent was the difference.

“The thing was, Ava came in and just dominated their batters, and that’s what she’s been good at all along, shutting people out,” Sadd said.

Laurent is 24-1 on the season with a 0.77 ERA, while junior pitcher Kylie Caspersen is 5-2 with a 3.72 ERA. Their pitching paired with the Northwest batters have created a winning combination that seems to have turned it up a notch as of late.

The Vikings won by at least eight runs in both subdistrict games and the district final games, scoring in the double digits in three out of the four.

Lead-off batter, senior outfielder Avyn Urbanski, leads the team with a .505 batting average, 47 hits, 43 runs, 40 RBIs and 10 home runs. Senior third baseman Grace Baasch also has 41 hits and 44 runs, while sophomore catcher Reyse Zobel has nine home runs.

Sadd credits the work the team does in practice.

“Every day, we hit, whether it’s live or off machine,” Sadd said. “We’re doing it every day, and I don’t think a lot of teams do that. …That creates a lot of our success and the hitting progressions and drills we do are speaking for themselves.”

Junior catcher Dalaney Anderson leads the Seward offense. Andreson has a .516 batting average, 49 hits, 48 RBIs and seven home runs. Junior center fielder Coral Collins leads the team in runs with 44.

In the circle, sophomore pitcher McKenna Sides is 20-9 this season with a 4.54 ERA, while senior pitcher Tarryn Hartman is 3-0 this season with a 3.20 ERA.

Taking a look at the Class B bracket this year, Sadd says it’s wide open, and it’ll be about who stays hot or gets hot at the right time.

“We haven't seen Bennington, Blair or Wahoo this year,” Sadd said. “I haven’t been able to scout them but like I told the girls, there is no Skutt (Catholic) this year as far as last year, everybody was playing for second place. This year, it’s so tight that it’s anybody’s game. Whoever shows up and plays the best at the time is going to win this thing because we are so close.”

State softball schedule

CLASS A

At the Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Wednesday

Game 1—Gretna (34-0) v. Papillion-LaVista South (20-12), 2 p.m.

Game 2—Millard North (23-8) v. Lincoln East (30-7), 2 p.m.

Game 3—Elkhorn South (25-8) v. Papillion-LaVista (21-8), 2 p.m.

Game 4—Omaha Marian (29-2) v. Lincoln Southwest (27-12), 2 p.m.

Game 5—Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Game 6—Winner Game 3 v. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Game 7—Loser Game 1 v. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 8—Loser Game 3 v. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 9—Loser Game 6 v. Winner Game 7, 2 p.m.

Game 10—Winner Game 8 v. Loser Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 11—Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m.

Game 12—Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 13—Winner Game 12 v. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.

Game 14—Winner Game 11 v. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.

Game 15—If needed, 30 minutes after completion of Game 14.

CLASS B

At the Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Wednesday

Game 1—Blair (29-4) v. Waverly (16-11), 9 a.m.

Game 2—Bennington (21-10) v. Elkhorn (18-9), 9 a.m.

Game 3—Northwest (29-3) v. Seward (24-9), 9 a.m.

Game 4—Wahoo (28-2) v. Scottsbluff (23-8), 9 a.m.

Game 5—Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6—Winner Game 3 v. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 7—Loser Game 1 v. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 8—Loser Game 3 v. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m.

Game 9—Loser Game 6 v. Winner Game 7, 11:30 a.m.

Game 10—Winner Game 8 v. Loser Game 5, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11—Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12—Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 13—Winner Game 12 v. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.

Game 14—Winner Game 11 v. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.

Game 15—If needed, 30 minutes after completion of Game 14.

CLASS C

At the Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Wednesday

Game 1—St. Cecilia (32-2) v. Milford (21-8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2—Central City (24-3) v. Malcolm (25-9), 11:30 a.m.

Game 3—Bishop Neumann (24-5) v. NEN (23-8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 4—Yutan/Mead (29-1) v. Polk County (25-10), 11:30 a.m.

Game 5—Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6—Winner Game 3 v. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 7—Loser Game 1 v. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 8—Loser Game 3 v. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m.

Game 9—Loser Game 6 v. Winner Game 7, 2 p.m.

Game 10—Winner Game 8 v. Loser Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 11—Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12—Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 13—Winner Game 12 v. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.

Game 14—Winner Game 11 v. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.

Game 15—If needed, 30 minutes after completion of Game 14.