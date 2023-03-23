The Columbus Lakeview boys soccer team played with their back line high up the field on Thursday night.

Class B, No. 10 Northwest took advantage, time and time again finding themselves with nothing but the opposing goalie between them and the goal.

Caden Keller led Northwest with four goals, Peyton Atwood added in another three and Cross Gordoa and Christian Mendoza both scored a goal each as Northwest rolled to a 9-0 win over Columbus Lakeview at Viking Stadium.

Northwest scored three goals within the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a commanding lead early. They had 17 shots, 15 shots on goal and five corner kicks.

“We just have to do what we need to do and move that ball side to side,” assistant coach John Kenna said. “When we do that, it creates angles and lanes, and we were able to do that tonight. Unfortunately, some of those we weren’t able to stick in the back of the net, but we did a pretty good job today.”

With the way Lakeview played its defense, Northwest was aggressive the entire match and controlled possession with Atwood and Keller racing down the field. However, along with that came numerous offside calls on Northwest, three or four of which cost them goals.

“Some of that was just on us with how we have to deliver the ball,” Kenna said. “The ball has to be more at an angle or diagonal, and we have to run onto it instead of just going up and down. We worked on those angles. Some of them were pretty close, but that’s just what they have to do.”

Northwest only allowed one true shot on goal and one corner kick. Kenna said the key to their defense, which has yet to allow a goal this season, is their communication.

“We got a couple of new guys back there, but we’re getting adjusted pretty well just communicating and rotating,” Kenna said. “I was proud of them, and they picked it up in the second half communication wise.”

Northwest has 14 seniors on their roster, meaning they have a lot of leaders. The Vikings have made the state boys soccer tournament three of the past four seasons. Kenna said that their goal this season is to grow game by game. Northwest (2-0) takes on their first rated opponent of the season in No. 5 Scottsbluff on Saturday at home.

“It’s going to be a great game,” Kenna said. “It’s just going to be fun because they’re fundamentally sound and well coached. We’ll have to definitely bring it, so tomorrow’s practice will definitely be pretty intense, even though we have a game the next day. We have to clean some stuff up, but every chance you get to go out and compete, it’s fun for those guys.”