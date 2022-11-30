Northwest boys facing challenges early

The Northwest boys basketball team is gearing up for another season, traveling to Norris on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings also play Crete, Seward, Malcolm, Lexington, Aurora and Broken Bow in December, about half of which are expected to be rated in their respective classes.

Northwest coach Chip Bahe said the Vikings are young for the first time in awhile and will be without a key player for most, if not all the season, but is doing a great job filling into new spots.

“We’re a team that I think is mostly going to play its best basketball late in the year,” Bahe said. “We have two starters back, so that’s a little bit of a lack of experience. Sam Dinkelman tore his ACL in football and was probably slated to be a starter. We have some holes to fill, but it’s a great group of kids who are working really hard. We have to continue to progress with new kids stepping up into roles. We’re going to play through some ups and downs, but I like the work ethic and the direction we’re going.”

Bahe said practices have been going well and the team will benefit long-term from playing Kearney in a jamboree game.

“Our girls and boys really benefit from a Kearney exhibition game because you go against Class A speed,” Bahe said. “It forces you to play out of your comfort zone, and it’s a great evaluation tool. We’re excited.”

With so much youth on the team, Bahe said it may take them a little bit to figure out who they are, but he imagines they’ll be an unselfish group that will play hard every night.

“I think we’re going to be a team that shares the ball really well,” Bahe said. “From an offensive standpoint, you’ll probably see a handful of different kids lead us in scoring each night. Defensively, we hope to be incredibly hard working. We’ll play 94 feet both offensively and defensively. We’ll see how this group progresses. We’ll have to define our identity a little bit.”

Bahe said the starting lineup will likely consist of seniors Trevyn Keene, Cooper Garrett, Hunter Jensen and Carson Wolfe as well as sophomore Brandon Bykerk.

“Trevyn Keene started every game for us last year and scored in double figures in many games. He possesses just a number of offensive skills. Cooper Garrett started for us in the post. He’ll play a little bit more inside/outside this year. Hunter Jensen came off the bench for us. He’s just a slippery heck of an athlete. Brandon Bykerk is a sophomore and again, kind of an inside/outside kid. He can bang with you and knock down an inside shot. And then we’ll probably start Carson Wolfe who’s really come on and had an awesome offseason shooting the basketball.”

The Vikings were plagued last season by close losses, losing seven games by three points or less. For the most part, the theme continued into this year’s football season.

Bahe said the key is that they just have to make those clutch plays.

“It’s going to come down to making big shots and big plays at the right time,” Banhe said. “We just kind of came out on the short end of the stick. Those become a lot of losses when looking at a record. …We’ve talked a lot about playing with a lot of confidence and making big plays at the right time. When you have a chance to win a close ball game, you have to find a way to win.”

It’s an old adage, but one that fit’s this year’s team, Bahe said: taking it one day at a time.

“We can’t have one day define us in a practice and have one game define us,” Bahe said. “They’ve done a really good job of that here in the fall already.”