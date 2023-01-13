Northwest boys get win over Adams Central

HASTINGS—Friday night’s boys basketball game between Northwest and Adams Central was clunky on the court, with no real pace to the game.

The teams shot 46 free throws in total, and the pace of play was most noticeable in the fourth quarter, which only had three field goals.

But at the end of the day for coaches, it’s not about how pretty it was but rather if there’s a W or L next to the school’s name in the win-loss column. That was the case for Northwest who slowly built up a lead and pulled away for a 43-29 win.

“We had a good all around game today,” Northwest assistant coach Evan Swanson said. “Our guys moved without the ball really well. We fed the post. We saw the floor pretty well. This is all of the stuff our guys do in practice. They’ve been working their tails off to get better at it. It really showed tonight. I think tonight was one of our better offensive spurts in the first half with our movement and our post presses.”

The Vikings’ defense hounded the Patriots all game long, switching on pick and rolls so Adams Central couldn’t get any clean looks at the rack. The Patriots’ 29 points is the lowest scoring total a Northwest opponent has scored all season.

“We just played really good defense,” Swanson said. “It’s the simple stuff we do in practice. Talking, switching, having a lot of energy. We knew a lot of our games were going to come down to how well we play on the defensive end, and our boys are really starting to buy into that more as the season progresses. This is just one of those nights where they clamped them and got on the floor and hustled.”

Hunter Jensen, who sliced his way through Adams Central’s defense all game long, scored a team high 19 points, including going 15-of-19 from the free throw line.

Northwest (3-8) has the weekend off before hitting the court again on Tuesday at North Platte. Friday’s win is the first time they’ve won back-to-back all season

“Basketball is one of those sports where we’re lucky we all get to the playoffs,” Swanson said. “As long as we’re getting better by the time districts roll around, that’s all that matters. We’ve seen loads of improvement from first practice to now and first game to now. Our boys are doing a great job and as long as we keep getting better, we’ll be good. We have a couple of tough games ahead, but I think we’re in the right spot for it.”

Adams Central (6-6) is back in action on Saturday at C-2 No. 2 Doniphan-Trumbull. The Patriots were led on Friday night by Tristian Popp and Jayden Teichmeier who each scored eight points.

“Give credit to their team defensively,” Adams Central boys coach Zac Foster said. “We obviously had a plan that we felt good about. Like I said, at the end of the day, the Mike Tyson line we always talk about is ‘everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth.’ You have to be able to play and adapt to the level of physicality of whatever event you’re in. We didn’t do a good job of that, and that starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting us prepared to play.”

Northwest 43, Adams Central 29

Northwest; 9; 12; 10; 12-43

Adams Central; 5; 7; 5; 12-29

NORTHWEST

Chase Wiegert 1 1-2 3, Hunter Jensen 2 15-18 19, Trevyn Keene 3 2-5 8, Brandon Bykerk 3 2-3 9, Cooper Garrett 2 0-0 4.

ADAMS CENTRAL

Sam Dierks 1 0-0 3, Tristian Popp 2 2-2 8, Jack Sughroue 1 0-0 3, Tate McIntyre 0 1-2 1, Dylan Janzen 0 3-4 3, Jayden Teichmeier 1 6-10 8.

Girls

Adams Central 45, Northwest 31

The Northwest girls used a 2-3 defense to stifle C-1 No. 2 Adams Central’s offense in the first half, holding the Patriots to just 18 points.

However, Adams Central slowly adjusted, holding an 18-11 lead by halftime.

In the third quarter, it was Lauryn Scott who got going from beyond the arc, hitting three treys in about two minutes of game time. The boost from her offense galvanized the Patriots, who pulled away for a 45-31 win.

“I thought Northwest did a great job defending our bigs,” Adams Central’s Evan Smith said. “They were physical and did a nice job of covering them up. When our guards are not hitting shots, it changes the course of the game and allows them to stay close. We got frustrated with ourselves and didn’t finish very well around the rim when we did have good looks inside.

“I thought our girls bounced back really well. Got a quick three and layup to finish the first half. It’s one of those things where you just have to keep hanging around. Obviously, their defense is good enough to keep them in games. Our girls found a way to finish it out.”

In the 2-3 defense, Northwest would bring over their middle defender, doubling Rachel Goodon (6-foot-3). Northwest coach Derek Lindsey said their effort defensively tonight “was just our girls.”

“They want to fight,” Lindsey said. “They know our offense isn’t quite there yet for us. They take the challenge to defend every night. They have grit and determination. They work so hard, and that’s all I ever ask of them, and they deliver every day on that. I’m really proud of them.”

Scott and Goodon paced Adams Central (12-0) with 13 points.

Absent from Northwest’s starting lineup tonight was starting point guard Avyn Urbanski, who’s competing in a track meet. Lindsey said he fully supports her doing that.

“That’s what her future is, and we support her. It’s a big opportunity for her. She’s there cheering on, and it gives our girls a chance to see what we’re like without her and a lot of opportunities for other girls.”

Kobye Costilla led Northwest with seven.

Adams Central 45, Northwest 31

Northwest; 2; 9; 8; 13-31

Adams Central; 9; 9; 12; 15-45

NORTHWEST

Jolie O’Hara 1 0-0 3, Kylie Caspersen 1 0-0 2, Reagan McIntyre 2 0-0 4, Whitney Loman 1 1-4 3, Anna Keller 1 0-0 2, Haylee Brandt 2 0-1 4, Kobe Costilla 3 0-0 I 7, Evelyn Keller 1 0-3 2.

ADAMS CENTRAL

Kadi Kimberly 2 0-0 6, Gracie Weichman 1 0-0 3, Briley Neinhueser 1 0-0 2, Megyn Scott 2 4-6 8, Lauryn Scott 4 1-2 13, Rachel Goodon 5 3-7 13.