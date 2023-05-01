HASTINGS — At halftime of the first round of the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament at Hastings College, Northwest and York were in an Central Conference brawl it seemed.

The Vikings and the Dukes had played each other to a draw, even though Northwest had possession the majority of the first period.

It wasn’t before long that the skies, or net, cleared for the Vikings, who put up three second period goals on their way to winning 3-1 over York on Monday and advancing to Tuesday’s B-7 subdistrict final.

NW assistant coach John Kenna said the first half was frustrating, but that wasn’t the message at halftime.

“It’s frustrating, but we were creating wonderful opportunities,” he said. “That’s what we built on at halftime, just ‘hey, it’s there, and now, we’ll have the wind a little bit’. The possession was key for us tonight and just moving side to side and staying disciplined and finding the back of the net. That was fun to see. Some people stepped up. A freshman, Connor Haney. Landon’s (King) banger was pretty to watch.”

Before King’s goal in the 68th minute and Haney’s in the 77th, it was senior Peyton Atwood who broke through for a shot that ricocheted off a Duke defender and into the goal in the 60th..

“It’s all momentum,” Atwood said. “0-0 the whole game and once we scored, it was game on from there. We knew what we had to do. We just had to keep pushing, and that’s what we did.”

York’s lone score came when the Dukes were trailing 2-0. Senior Andrew Van Gomple scored on a PK in the 75th minute.

The Vikings had 21 shots, 11 shots on goal and four corner kicks, while the Dukes had eight shots, five shots on goal and four corner kicks.

Northwest also had 10 shots in the first half compared to five for York. Kenna said the Dukes weren’t doing anything special, other than dropping a lot of players into the box.

“It’s just kind of that final third,” he said. “We’ve been working on a lot over the past couple of weeks of trying to finish in that final third because against some of those teams that play more defensively, you have to play more patiently. Sometimes, you have to play outside of the 18, and then hopefully crash. We got a little lucky on that but what we told our guys on that first one was sometimes, you have to put it in there and good things happen.”

Kenna also said the Vikings focused on using the entire field today, which seemed to open up their offense.

“This is a nice sized field,” he said. “It kind of reminds me of Morrison (Stadium) in terms of size. Playing the width and getting it inside to guys who are there instead of always forcing it down the middle. That seemed to work really well.”

Northwest will play Hastings at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Hastings College in the B-7 subdistrict final. The Vikings played the Tigers once already and lost 3-0 at home.

Atwood said they’re expecting that Hastings will be ready to go on Tuesday as well.

“We know what we need to do, and we’re going to do it,” he said. “We just need to keep our energy tonight and keep pushing and playing our game.”

In the first match of the day, Hastings defeated Kearney Catholic 4-0. The Tigers scored three goals in the first period and maintained control throughout.

“It was a great win overall,” Hastings coach Chris Pedroza said. “Players came out and played as a team again. All we ask them is to give 100% at all times. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. Just go out there and give it your best effort. If you do that, you’ll be satisfied with the results.”

Hastings first goal came in the 14th minute from Aaron Guzman Garcia, even though the Tigers had already had five or six corner kicks up to that point.

“We had to work a little bit for the first goal,” Pedroza said. “We were knocking on the door and were lucky to get the first goal and from then on, things started coming together offensively for us.”

The Tigers other goals were scored in the 30th by Jacob Strand G., the 34th by Nolan Cardona and the 75th by Mayer Centeno Carranza. Hastings finished the game with 24 shots, 14 shots on goal and 11 corner kicks, while the Stars had three shots, no shots on goal and one corner kick.

Pedroza said the key to their defense was players staying focused while they’re on the pitch.

The Tigers have hopes of making a trip to Omaha to play in the state soccer tournament. First, they’ll once again have to knock off the Vikings.

“That’s the goal,” Pedroza said about making state. “From the beginning of the season, I felt like we had the potential to make it this far in the postseason. Hopefully, we can get back to where we like to be. The team has worked all season. We do have some injuries but hopefully, we can put it together tomorrow and have a great performance again.”