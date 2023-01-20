Northwest boys use second half run to down rival Grand Island Central Catholic

Friday night’s boys city battle between Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic was as neck and neck as games can be.

After going punch for punch and swing for swing in the first half, Northwest went on a 5-0 run to take a 25-20 lead with 4:09 left in the third quarter.

That run, which included a layup from Hunter Jensen and a Brandon Bykerk and-one, may have not seemed like much, but it turned the game into a free throw competition down the stretch, and the Vikings did just enough to come into a difficult environment and beat the rival Crusaders, 45-41.

“It’s exactly the game I thought it would be, and it’s exactly the game coach (Tino) Martinez thought it would be,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “We sat and talked during the whole JV game. Our kids showed great courage, and I’m really proud of them. We made some big plays. I wish we would have made a couple more free throws, but we made big plays and big stops. Both GICC and us have been in a lot of these ball games.

“It’s exciting for our kids to come up on the right side. It’s such a fun rivalry and a hard fought game. We tip our hat to them. They played with a ton of courage. It was just a really good city basketball game.”

Senior Hunter Jensen led Northwest with 13 points, as he snaked his way to the rack and past the Crusaders defense often.

“I thought Hunter played extremely well,” Bahe said. “He’s just one of those guys that has a knack for getting to the rim. The list of guys I thought played well is pretty long tonight.”

Fellow senior Cooper Garrett stood out on the court, adding eight points including a critical layup with 1:20 to go in the game to put the Vikings up 42-38.

“Coop got a lot of big rebounds,” Bahe said. “We have four seniors that are absolutely courageous and tough. Real proud of Coop tonight. He hit a big bucket for us late. I thought he chased well.”

Northwest shot 10-for-16 from the free throw line, while GICC shot 11-for-18.

Martinez said he thought the Crusaders played hard, but didn’t do enough to slow down the Vikings’ attack.

“We’ve got a lot of things to overcome, but we played hard,” Martinez said. “They were driving at us, and we didn’t give a lot of resistance. We needed to be better at that, and we weren’t.”

The Crusaders (4-10) play at Adams Central on Saturday afternoon before taking on Lincoln Christian at home in the first round of the Centennial Conference tournament.

Northwest (4-11) played at Class B No. 8 York in their first game of the Central Conference tournament on Tuesday. The Vikings have lost four games this season by 10 points or less. Bahe said it was nice to come out on the other side of one of these tight games.

“They’ve (GICC) found a way to win a few of these against us the last couple of years,” Bahe said. “The last time we beat them was in 2016 in double overtime. These games are always dogfights. I say that and a handful of times we’ve come over here and lost by 20. I thought tonight would be a dogfight, and I think they did too. A lot of kids played really valuable minutes, and I think that’s important. We’ve lost a few close games and to get one is really important.”

Northwest 45, Grand Island CC 41

Northwest; 10; 10; 11; 14-45

GICC; 10; 9; 7; 15-41

NORTHWEST

Chase Wiegert 1 0-0 2, Carson Wolfe 1 0-1 2, Hunter Jensen 4 4-5 13, Trevyn Keene 2 3-7 8, Brandon Bykerk 4 3-3 12, Cooper Garrett 4 0-0 8.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ishmael Nadir 4 7-13 17, Thomas Liban 2 0-0 5, Jacob Stegman 2 3-4 7, Bowdie Fox 4 1-2 12.