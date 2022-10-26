Northwest claims B7 subdistrict title

The Northwest seniors wanted their last volleyball match on their home court to be one to remember.

They did just that.

Playing in Rosencrants Gym for the final time, the seniors produced 41 of the Vikings 47 kills in helping them take the Class B, Subdistrict 7 title during a 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 win over Hastings Wednesday.

That gives Northwest a chance to play for their 22nd consecutive trip to the state tournament on Saturday.

“The seniors came out tonight knowing that this was the last time they were going to be playing on this court,” Harders said. “They wanted to come out and make the most of it.”

The final point of the match came when Macie Middleton who made a set to fellow classmate Whitney Loman, who pounded down her match-high 12th kill.

Loman said there was motivation to want play well in the Northwest gym for the final time.

“Especially since it’s the postseason,” she said. “You want to go out there and get a win. We also want to prove a point that we’re here to get to state, not here to mess around.”

The Vikings did not mess around, especially on offense.

Northwest had the Hastings defense guessing as they attacked from different spots on the court, which led to a balanced attack, especially from the seniors. While Loman led the way, senior teammates Makayla Rhoads, Chloe Mader and Taylor Jakubowski chipped in 10, eight and seven kills, respectively. Middleton had 18 assists, while classmate Keyara Caspar had 16, and senior libero Hannah Fletcher led the defense with 23 digs.

“We did a great job of not only mixing up of who we set but also where they were hitting from,” Harders said. “Even Mikyna (Stoppkotte) had some nice kills from the outside, where she normally gets them from the middle. That’s huge because it doesn’t make us predictable, and it is a lot harder for teams to block us.”

Hastings coach Allison Soucie gave credit to Northwest for doing that.

“They are such a good program that has players that know the game of volleyball and are used to winning,” she said. “It’s a culture that they’ve created that helps them out in moments like this.”

After easily taking the first set, the Vikings had to hold off the Tigers in the second set.

Northwest used a 13-4 run that turned a 9-7 deficit into a 20-13 advantage. Rhoads had three kills in the run, while Loman added two. Hastings cut it to two points a few times, but Mader had the last two kills in the second to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

In the third, a Stoppkotte block tied the match at 17-all, then a Middleton ace serve gave Northwest the lead it would not give up.

Hastings stayed in the match thanks to junior Carlie Beckby, who had seven of her team-high 10 kills in the final set, with her final one cutting the deficit to 21-20. But a kill from senior Avery Kershaw started a 4-1 run to help Northwest pull away.

The Tigers outlasted McCook in a five-set match during the semifinals Tuesday night, so Harders said she expected Hastings to keep battling.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be a quick easy three-set match,” Harders said. “I thought they really fought in their match with McCook last night, and they did the same thing tonight. ”

The Vikings will be on the road in a district final as they will play at York in the B-7 final. Northwest has played the Dukes three times already with the Vikings holding a 2-1 advantage.

Harders said it will still be a challenge for Northwest but feel they will be ready in trying to make it back to the state tournament for the 22nd consecutive season.

“We’re going to be road warriors on Saturday to get to Lincoln,” Harders said. “It gives us a chance to see what we are made of. I think the girls will be ready to play Saturday.”

Loman said it will be strange not playing at home for a district final. Loman wasn’t in high school the last time the Vikings didn’t play a home district championship match. That was in 2018 when Northwest traveled to Sidney and won a five-set match.

But she said she’s confident the Vikings can get back to state if they play together.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve never had to play on the road, but I know we can do it,” Loman said. “It’s just going to take a lot of hard work during these next few days of practice. We’ll have to play together as a team and that will be key.”

Hastings will play in a district final on Saturday and just like Northwest, the Tigers will be playing on the road as well. They will play in the B-3 final at Norris.

“We’re not done, and I know the girls are excited to still be playing,” Soucie said.

Match times will be announced sometime Thursday.

Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament

Northwest 3, Hastings 0

Hastings; 11; 20; 21

Northwest; 25; 25; 25

HASTINGS (Kills-aces-blocks) — Lexi Benson 0-2-0, Kori Curtis 3-0-0, Addyson Hermes 2-1-1, Elianna Robbins 4-1-0, Rachel Rowe 6-0-1, Mary Howie 0-1-0, Carlie Beckby 10-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-0-0, Sophia Jarmer 0-1-0

NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks) — Hannah Fletcher 0-0-0, Keyara Casper 0-0-0, Maci Langford 0-0-0, Whitney Loman 12-1-0, Macie Middleton 0-3-0, Taylor Jakubowski 7-0-0, Makayla Rhoads 10-0-0, Chloe Mader 8-0-2, Mikyna Stoppkotte 6-0-2, Avery Kershaw 4-0-0.

SET ASSISTS — H: Howie 24. NW: Middleton 18, Caspar 16, Fletcher 7, Stoppkotte 1.