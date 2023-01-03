Northwest defeats Lexington, gives Sybrandts 250th career dual victory

The Northwest wrestling team gave its coach a milestone win.

The Vikings gave coach Brian Sybrandts his 250th career victory after getting by Lexington 54-21 Tuesday at Northwest High School.

After the Minutemen pulled to within 21-18 after 145 pounds, Northwest finished the dual by winning six of the final seven matches. Sybrandts said that was a key moment in the dual.

“The kids really rallied together there,” he said. “It was a pretty tight dual up to that point. I really can’t say enough about what the kids did tonight.”

Theron Johnson got the run started as he posted an 8-2 victory over Landon Johnson at 152. After the first period was tied at 2-all, Theron Johnson scored an escape and a takedown for a 5-2 lead after three. He never allowed Landon Johnson to escape in the third period, putting him on his back for three nearfall points for the final margin.

“He really had to dig deep in that match. He had to go get it if he wanted it,” Sybrandts said. “Theron is a big strong kid, and I’m proud of him for getting after it the way he did. It was a tight match for a while there. We seemed to have gotten on a roll after that win.”

The Vikings got the rest of their wins by pins from Bo Bushhousen (160), Cooper Ewoldt (182), Kolton Kerr (195), Joseph Stein (220) and Victor Isele (285).

Sybrandts said he was pleased that the dual ended that way, especially after getting pins from Kerr and Isele.

“Kolton really stepped up for us, especially as a freshman,” Sybrandts said. “He’s wrestling really well and it’s nice to get someone in the lineup at 195. He’s on a six-match winning match for us.”

“I thought Victor’s match would be a tough one, but he took care of business for us (pinned Luis Castellanos in 0:31). He was very explosive and got the pin very quick.”

Kaleb Keiper (106), Roland Mendoza (120), Jonathan Taylor (126) and Gavin Ruff (132) got the other wins for the Vikings.

As getting the 250th career dual victory, Sybrandts said it is a program win that goes out to all the wrestlers he has coached over the years since he started during the 2005-06 season.

“I really haven’t really put it in perspective yet,” Sybrandts said. “We’ve had some great kids come through the program that have gotten some very big wins for us. I really couldn’t have done it without them and my assistant coaches. It’s more about the program than anything.

“It’s a nice milestone, but I’ll be ready to get back to work tomorrow, as will the kids because there is plenty of season left and we still need to improve in some areas.”

Northwest will be back in action at the Central City Invite Saturday.

Northwest 54, Lexington 21

106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Garrett Kaiser, LEX, 0:20; 113—Daylen Naylor, LEX, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 5:02; 120—Roland Mendoza, NW, dec. Jayden Thorell, LEX, 15-8; 126—Jonathan Taylor, NW, pinned Gilberto Calmo, LEX, 5:45; 132—Gavin Ruff, NW, pinned Christian Rodriguez, LEX, 4:50; 138—Jackson Konrad, LEX, pinned Ian Arends, NW, 5:03; 145—Cesar Cano, LEX, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 2:20; 152—Theron Johnson, NW, dec. Landon Johnson, LEX, 8-2; 160—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Isaac Rodriguez, LEX, 1:28; 170—Jason Hernandez, LEX, dec. Nolan Moorman, NW, 15-8; 182—Cooper Ewoldt, NW, pinned Cayden Gibbons, LEX, 2:56; 195—Kolton Kerr, NW, pinned Allan Villa, LEX, 1:58; 220—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Sebastian Dones, LEX, 0:58; 285—Victor Isele, NW, pinned Luis Castellanos, LEX, 0:31.

Girls

Northwest 36, Lexington 30

The Northwest girls wrestling team competed in their first match since Dec. 20.

The Vikings’ performance showed as they had some rust but still managed to come away with a 36-30 win over Lexington Tuesday.

NW co-coach Jeff Paige said the long layoff played a factor in their performance, even though the Vikings still managed to get the victory.

“We did not wrestle well for some reason,” Paige said. “We had some time off, and it showed. We made some mistakes.

“I think some of the girls got down on themselves and when that happens, it’s hard to come back from.”

There were only seven matches wrestled during the dual with three open weights with Northwest getting three forfeit victories from Jaclyn Julian (125), Aubrey Olsufka (135) and Emma Harb (145). Lexington had one and also got a medical forfeit win from Francisca Walsh (115).

Northwest won three matches in the dual from Ellie Smidt (130), Miah Kenny (140) and Megan Boyd (170) all recorded pins during the dual.

Smidt pinned Deliliah Solis in 1:31, while Kenny came back from a 4-1 first-period deficit to stick Andra Melendez in 4:00. Boyd pinned Hadlie Wolf in 2:39 to put the Vikings up 36-18, before Lexington closed the dual with two first-period pins.

Paige said the Vikings were aware of their performance and feels they can get better for the postseason.

“It’s a mental aspect as some of them pointed out after the dual that they need to work harder. They see it and know it. Now we just need to move on and get ready for the next meet. Nothing matters until February.”

The Vikings will be back in action at the Norm Manstedt Girls Wrestling Invite Thursday at Central Community College in Columbus. There will be 51 teams competing in the event.

Northwest 36, Lexington 30

100—Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, LEX, won by forf. 105—No match; 110—No Match; 115—Fransisca Walsh, LEX, won by med. forf.; 120—No match. 125—Jaclyn Julilan, NW, won by forf.; 130—Ellie Smidt, NW, pinned Delilah Solis, LEX, 1:31; 135—Aubrey Olsukfa, NW, won by forf.; 140—Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Andrea Melendez, LEX, 4:00; 145—Emma Harb, NW, won by forf.; 155—Kalli Sutton, LEX, pinned Chloe Mader, NW, 3:33; 170—Megan Boyd, NW, pinned Hadlie Wolf, LEX, 2:39; 190—McKenzie Furgison, LEX, pinned Kaelin Millan, NW, 0:19; 235—Tatiana Guerrero, LEX, pinned Mikayla Zeller, NW, 0:20.