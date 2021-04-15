Northwest defeats York to move in Central Conference Tourney semifinals

Northwest looked to get someone other than Rylee Eschliman involved in the goal-scoring department Thursday.

Jessica Francis stepped up at an opportune time.

The senior won a battle for a corner kick at 50:28 of a scoreless contest with York in the first round of the Central Conference tournament.

That got things going for the Vikings, who advanced to Saturday’s final four with a 3-0 victory,

“Everybody knows Rylee’s been a scoring machine lately, so we’re really harped on other people getting involved, especially corner kids,’ Vikings coach Jessica Herrmann said. “We get a lot of good balls in there. We just have to finish those.”

Francis did. The corner kick by Lexie Lilenthal landed inside the box, leading to a battle of feet trying to score or clear the ball.

Francis won that battle and sent a shot into the back of the net.

Eschliman made it 2-0 at 60:35 on a transition goal after a key save on a free kick on the other end, and Maddie Arends capped off the scoring at 73:31.

The Vikings (6-3) also recorded a shutout against the Dukes (1-8) on April 1.