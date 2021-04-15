Northwest defeats York to move in Central Conference Tourney semifinals

Northwest looked to get someone other than Rylee Eschliman involved in the goal-scoring department Thursday.
Jessica Francis stepped up at an opportune time.
The senior won a battle for a corner kick at 50:28 of a scoreless contest with York in the first round of the Central Conference tournament.
That got things going for the Vikings, who advanced to Saturday’s final four with a 3-0 victory,
“Everybody knows Rylee’s been a scoring machine lately, so we’re really harped on other people getting involved, especially corner kids,’ Vikings coach Jessica Herrmann said. “We get a lot of good balls in there. We just have to finish those.”
Francis did. The corner kick by Lexie Lilenthal landed inside the box, leading to a battle of feet trying to score or clear the ball.
Francis won that battle and sent a shot into the back of the net.
Eschliman made it 2-0 at 60:35 on a transition goal after a key save on a free kick on the other end, and Maddie Arends capped off the scoring at 73:31.
The Vikings (6-3) also recorded a shutout against the Dukes (1-8) on April 1.
“Last time we played them a week or so ago it was 2-0,” Herrmann said. “I kind of figured it was going to be similar to that. They play a lot of good defense, so we had to make sure we didn’t let up when they had their opportunities too.”
Herrmann said the Vikings responded well after a 10-1 loss at Columbus Scotus Monday.
“Coming off of what happened Monday against (Columbus) Scotus, we were able to have a couple good practices as far as energy level and playing harder,” she said. “Then we knew what York was going to bring because we played them a couple weeks ago.
“It took us a while to get going, but our spirits weren’t down at halftime. We kind of just stayed positive, stayed focused, stayed the course and then we were finally able to break through in the second half.”
Northwest advances to Saturday’s final four play in Aurora. The Vikings play in a 10 a.m. semifinal hoping to advance to the 2 p.m. championship match.
“There’s a few teams that are pulling themselves ahead in the conference, and I’d like to think we’re one of those teams,” Herrmann said. “Hopefully we can show up Saturday with a couple good games. Win or lose, we like to compete.”
BOYS
York 4, Northwest 3, SO
York appears to have Northwest’s number, but it took the Dukes an emotional two-hour roller coaster ride to prove it Thursday.
After seeing the Vikings overcome a two-goal deficit and go up by two in a shootout, the Dukes rallied to win the shootout 4-3 and claim a victory by that same score.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Northwest co-head coach John Kenna said. “We got up early 1-0 and then they got a couple. Hey, the beauty is we fought back. That was good.
“We had a lot of great chances, great opportunities that fell a little short. You hate to see it end in PKs, but we believe in and love all these guys. We took it on the chin a little bit, but we have to bounce back.”
York (4-7) handed Northwest (6-3) a 3-1 defeat on April 1. Facing teams other than the Dukes, the Vikings are 6-1 and outscored those opponents 28-1.
“They don’t do anything real special,” Kenna said. “They kick the ball up and just kind of go. Sometimes it just tests your defense and how organized you are. A couple lax moments, and they create in those opportunities. Hats off to that – they finish when they need to.”
That was true in the shootout. Things looked good for the Vikings when they led 2-0 after two rounds when Trevyn Keene and Parker Janky converted.
The Dukes had a shot go off the crossbar and keeper Zeke Koenig made a save of a low shot.
Things turned in the third round when Jaxson Alexander converted for the Dukes, who then got a save from Chase Collingham.
The teams traded goals in the fourth from York’s Andrew Van Gomple and Northwest’s Peyton Atwood.
Facing elimination in the fifth, the Dukes stayed alive on a Garrett Ivey goal and another Atwood save.
Going extra rounds, Emmett Heiss gave York its first lead of the shootout, and the Dukes celebrated after a Northwest attempt to tie sailed wide left.
Regulation also featured wild momentum changes.
Janky put Northwest up in the 14th minute off a Keene assist.
York used goals from Dart Lamonde and Alexander to go up 2-1 at the half, and Bryson Benjamin made it 3-1 in the 61st minute.
But Janky scored off an Atwood assist to close the gap to 3-2 one minute later, and Patyon King got the equalizer off a Najib Ortiz assist in the 74th minute.
That left Kenna feeling good heading into overtime.
“I thought we had the momentum,” he said. “I think we really needed one (goal) in that first overtime. With those 10 minutes, anything can really happen.”