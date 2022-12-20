Northwest dominates Aurora

AURORA – The Northwest boys were ready to wrestle against Aurora.

An experienced Viking squad came out of the gates and took it to the Huskies, earning a dominating 76-3 victory Tuesday at Aurora High School.

In all, Northwest had nine pins and three forfeit victories.

Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Roland Mendoza (120), Jonathan Taylor (126), Gavin Ruff (132), Max Yendra (145), Caleb Vokes (152), Bo Bushhousen (160), Nolan Moorman (170), and Cooper Ewoldt (182) all picked up pins, while Ian Arends (138), Corbin Packer (195) and Joseph Stein (220) all had forfeit victories. The only other Viking win came at 113 when Alex Linden posted a 15-3 major decision over Jacobi Thomas at 113.

All that impressed Viking coach Brian Sybrandts.

“We’ve wrestled well the last few weeks. We came short in some tournaments, but I knew once we put a full team effort together we can have a great performance,” he said. “We have some tough kids who really wrestled well. I told the kids to go out and be aggressive and they were.”

Aurora coach Derek Keasling said he gives credit to Northwest for what it did in the dual.

“They are a very good wrestling team right now,” Keasling said. “They have very strong kids that are very experienced. And we’re a young team right now. We had only one senior and two juniors wrestling in the lineup. We have some injuries and are dealing with illnesses right now.”

The one win Aurora got happened at the end of the dual in a battle of rated wrestlers at 285 pounds when No. 3 Jack Allen scored a 2-1 win over No. 1 Victor Isele.

The difference in the match was a penalty point to start the match when Isele didn’t take off a wristband when he stepped on the mat. Both wrestlers scored escapes during the match. In the third period, Isele had numerous chances for takedowns, including one where he took Allen down, but they were out of bounds.

Sybrandts said the two wrestlers gave the fans their money’s worth. The two wrestlers went 2-2 last year in numerous close battles, including in the consolation semifinals of the Class B, District 2 where Isele won in the ultimate tiebreaker to earn a spot at the state tournament.

“Everybody was looking forward to that match as that was such a fun atmosphere to be involved with,” he said. “The start wasn’t how we wanted to start, but Victor had his chances to get takedowns but just couldn’t get the one he needed.”

Keasling said he was happy to see Allen get the win, even though he could have done some things better.

“Those are two great kids who are very powerful 285-pounders,” Keasling said. “Jack needs to find a way to get a takedown in a match against him because it might come down to that or ride him out, so we don’t leave it to chance. But for the most part, he did a great job in defending Victor’s shots.”

Sybrandts said he likes where the Vikings are at going into the five-day moratorium.

“We’ve been practicing very hard. We wrestled well last week at Wahoo where we got second by 5.5 to Aquinas,” Sybrandts said. “We’re at a good point right now. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do after the break but it’s nice to go into the break on a high note.”

Northwest 76, Aurora 3

106-Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Ethan Beed, AUR, 1:21; 113-Alex Linden, NW, maj.dec. Jacobi Thomas, AUR, 15-3; 120-Roland Mendoza, NW, pinned Dane Bellis, AUR, 0:57; 126-Jonathan Taylor, NW, pinned Tegan Burson, AUR, 1:40; 132-Gavin Ruff, NW, pinned Brett Mellies, AUR, 2:31; 138-Ian Arends, NW, won by forf; 145-Max Yendra, NW, pinned Evan Hermanson, AUR, 1:43; 152-Caleb Vokes, NW, pinned Eli Perez, AUR, 2:38; 160-Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Kendrick Owens, AUR, 1:35; 170-Nolan Moorman, NW, pinned Collin Stolpe, AUR, 1:02; 182-Cooper Ewoldt, NW, pinned Clemens Kramer, AUR, 0:49; 195- Corbin Packer, NW, won by forf.; 220-Joe Stein, NW, won by forf.; 285-Jack Allen, AUR, dec. Victor Isele, NW, 2-1.

Girls

Aurora 37, Northwest 36

The girls dual featured only five matches, but Aurora made the most of it.

The Huskies won three of the five matches to come away with a 37-36 win over Northwest.

Alzbeta Marikova (120), Angelina Leininger (130) and Kehlanee Bengtson (135) won those matches, which pleased Aurora coach Sheri Thompson.

“We won the matches that we needed to win,” she said. “I thought they competed hard. We put them in a position when it’s their turn in the second period, we put them in a position where they are the strongest.”

Aubrie Been (105), Paityn Wyatt (110), Natalie Bisbee (115) and Emma Broman (125) were the forfeit winners for the Huskies.

Northwest got wins from Miah Kinney (140) and Emma Harb (145), who pinned both of their opponents.

Chloe Mader (155), Megan Boyd (170), Kaelin Millan (190) and Mikayla Zeller (235) were the forfeit winners for the Vikings.

NW co-coach Jeff Paige said he was encouraged with what he saw, especially from Taryn Brewer and Jaclyn Julian. The two were pinned by Marikova and Leininger, respectively, in previous matches this season, but lasted the full 6 minutes this time. Marikova defeated Brewer 7-4, while Leininger earned a 13-4 major decision over Julian.

“I was proud of how those girls competed today,” Paige said. “That shows they are getting better.”

Paige said he feels the Vikings are continuing to get better during the course of the season and is happy where they are heading into the Christmas break.

“I think we’ll get a few more girls out after Christmas,” Paige said. “I think we are starting to get better every week. They are learning and picking up on things pretty quick. I’m happy with how the girls have done.”

Aurora 37, Northwest 36

100- No match; 105-Aubrie Beed, AUR, won by forf.; 110-Paityn Wyatt, AUR, won by forf.; 115-Natalie Bisbee, AUR, won by forf.; 120-Alzbeta Marikova, AUR, dec. Taryn Brewer, NW, 7-4; 125–-Emma Broman, AUR, won by forf.; 130-Angelina Leininger, AUR, maj. Dec. Jaclyn Julian, NW, 13-4; 135-Kehlanee Bengtson, AUR, pinned Ellie Smidt, NW, 1:08; 140-Miah Kenny, NW pinned Ayeanna Smith, AUR, 0:44; 145-Emma Harb, NW, pinned Briana Onnen, AUR, 1:00; 155-Chloe Mader, NW, won by forf.; 170-Megan Boyd, NW, won by forf; 190-Kaelin Millan, NW won by forf.; 235-Mikayla Zeller, NW, won by forf.