Northwest finished a busy stretch on a positive note.

After playing their seventh game in the past eight days, the Vikings had everything going their way against York. Northwest had eight hits with four of them being extra bases in taking an 8-0 five-inning victory over the Dukes Monday at the Vets Complex.

The Vikings went 6-1 during that stretch.

Kylie Caspersen led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and two doubles, while Reyse Zobel and Ava Smith also had doubles.

NW coach Mitch Sadd, who recorded his 100th career victory last Saturday, said he was pleased with how the Vikings played overall as the defense had no errors on the night.

“All the way around we played very well. We hit the ball well and we played defense very well,” Sadd said. “We really smacked the ball very well. And it wasn’t just one person, everybody was hitting for us.”

And Caspersen had her way in the circle. She gave up only one hit, had two walks and had five strikeouts.

“I think she hit every spot I told her to, and she hit those spots well,” Sadd said. “That changeup of hers is so deadly. She really pitched well tonight.”

Northwest did the most damage in the third inning. Caspersen started the inning with a double, then Jolie O’Hara reached on a walk. Ava Smith brought Caspersen home for a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Miah Kenny hit a two-RBI single to bring home both O’Hara and Smith for a 5-0 lead.

Vikings added two runs in the fourth and a Kyra Ray bunt single scored Becca Dinkelman for the 8-0 lead as the game ended because of the mercy rule.

The Vikings are off until Saturday where they will play at the Crete Tournament. Sadd said Northwest is ready for a few days off after the stretch.

“We played seven games in eight days and it was a grind,” Sadd said. “It’s good for the girls to have some time off as we are a little bruised up. But going into the break, I like where we are at. And going 6-1 during that stretch is really not bad for us.”

Northwest 8, York 0

York 000 00-0 1 1

Northwest 203 21-8 8 0

WP-Caspersen. LP-Mattox. 2B-NW: Caspersen 2, Zobel, Smith