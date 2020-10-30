Northwest ends Skutt’s reign in Class B

OMAHA — There will be a new champion in Class B.

And the Northwest football team made that happen.

The No. 8 Vikings scored 27 straight points in defeating the two-time defending champion Skyhawks 27-20 Friday in Omaha.

Sam Hartman had a lot to do with Northwest’s success. The Viking quarterback scored three touchdowns on the ground and also threw a touchdown pass in the victory.

“Sam did not play well in the last few weeks, but we put him in so many read situations and he read those defensive ends really well,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said on his postgame radio interview. “He played a big game for us.”

After a 77-yard touchdown by Dominic Melrose put Skutt on the board, Hartman scored on a 1-yard run to give the Vikings the lead after the extra point was good. The score remained that way for the rest of the first half.

Then the second half came and it was all Northwest.

After stopping Skutt on its first drive of the second half, Hartman scored another touchdown on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings ahead 14-6.