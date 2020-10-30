Northwest ends Skutt’s reign in Class B

OMAHA — There will be a new champion in Class B.
And the Northwest football team made that happen.
The No. 8 Vikings scored 27 straight points in defeating the two-time defending champion Skyhawks 27-20 Friday in Omaha.
Sam Hartman had a lot to do with Northwest’s success. The Viking quarterback scored three touchdowns on the ground and also threw a touchdown pass in the victory.
“Sam did not play well in the last few weeks, but we put him in so many read situations and he read those defensive ends really well,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said on his postgame radio interview. “He played a big game for us.”
After a 77-yard touchdown by Dominic Melrose put Skutt on the board, Hartman scored on a 1-yard run to give the Vikings the lead after the extra point was good. The score remained that way for the rest of the first half.
Then the second half came and it was all Northwest.
After stopping Skutt on its first drive of the second half, Hartman scored another touchdown on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings ahead 14-6.
After an interception, Hartman found Parker Janky for a 57-yard touchdown reception. Later, Hartman found Austin Cooley on a 71-yard reception. Two plays after a Skutt facemask penalty, Hartman scored again on a 1-yard run to put the Vikings in command.
However, Skutt scored two touchdowns while recovering an onside kick to cut the Vikings lead to one possession. But Northwest recovered the next onside kick and ran out the clock to give Northwest the victory.
Stein said he liked the Vikings approach to the game.
“I thought we were in a good frame of mind and thought we were loose and were really focused,” Stein said. “And they stuck to the gameplan so I was proud of the kids tonight.”
Northwest will host Hastings, who defeated Omaha Roncalli 47-21, next Friday. It will be a rematch of the Tigers’ 30-19 win over the Vikings on Oct. 23.
“We better have a chip on our shoulder defensively because we didn’t play well defensively against them the last time,” Stein said. “We didn’t tackle well but we did very well tonight. We’ll go back to work and figure something defensively against a totally different team than Skutt.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!