Northwest energized heading into quarterfinals

In one of the top upsets of the round of 16, Northwest defeated Elkhorn 24-21 on Peyton Atwood 41-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

With the win, Northwest heads into the quarterfinals to play No. 4 Waverly (8-2) on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.

But for anyone who has followed Class B No. 7 Northwest (5-5), it wasn’t much of an upset as four out of the five losses for Northwest have been by one score.

Northwest coach Kevin Stein said those are the types of games players play and coaches coach for.

“I tell our guys all the time, you will absolutely forget the games where we win by 30, 40 or 50 points or lose by that amount,” Stein said. “You will remember the games you win or lose within that one score. This season for our guys is going to be a ton of memories where we have incredible wins like Elkhorn North or Elkhorn High or the heartbreaking losses at Scottsbluff or Seward.”

It was a strange game against the Antlers, as both teams were scoreless heading into halftime. Stein said it’s been awhile since he’s coached in a game like that.

“The way the game is structured, the offense really has the advantage,” Stein said. “It was kind of odd to not get either team in a position to score. We had a couple of chances where we were just outside field goal range but were forced to punt. They never got close to being in position to score. It was really odd to be 0-0 at halftime.”

Last season, Northwest lost to Waverly in the round of 16, 59-13. Stein said injuries and turnovers played a major role.

“They were a whole different beast last year,” Stein said. “They had four or five kids who are now playing in the college ranks being successful. They were very big and physical. We were the walking wounded. We were just obliterated by injuries. They kind of got the first couple scores, we got a couple turnovers, and it just snowballed on us. A combination of us not being healthy enough to put up a fight and them being on point.”

This year, Stein said Waverly runs a similar offense this season to Elkhorn but is quite a bit different defensively, so they’re working on making adjustments offensively.

“Elkhorn was very big up front with big, thick linebackers,” Stein said. “Waverly, it’s like they play seven linebackers and four defensive backs. Just very fast and physical and in your face with tons of pressure with straight man-to-man coverage. Just putting extreme pressure on the offense. We have to be able to handle that.”

Northwest is led on offense by quarterback Austin Payne, who has thrown for 2,528 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 65% completion rate.

Taking a look at Waverly’s offense, Stein said they run a balanced attack. Statistically, they’re led by quarterback Trey Jackson who has thrown for 1,283 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions on a 64% completion rate.

“They don’t do anything that absolutely scares you, but there’s nothing that they can’t do,” Stein said. “They can run the ball inside. They have a really good toss sweep game. Quarterback (Trey Jackson) has a couple scholarship offers, so he can dink and dunk the ball really well but then he also has a couple weapons that can stretch the field vertically and can take it to the house at any moment. They just do everything really, really well.”

Northwest is hoping to get back Victor Isele, Isaac Simmons and Spencer Scholz from injury heading into the game. Stein says they’re going to have to rely on a lot of the same things that helped lead them to victory over Elkhorn.

“We’re going to have to rely on a lot of the same things,” Stein said. “We’re not going to put up a ton of points against these guys so we have to play good defense. The self-inflicted wounds of turnovers and penalties, we played pretty much a clean game last week. We have to be able to do that again. And when we get a chance to score on a field goal or touchdown, we need that. We need it in a big way.”

In the end, Stein said he can tell his guys are excited to be playing into November.

“They’re riding off of last week’s win,” Stein said. “Coming to practice each day this week, they’ve been excited. They’ve been excited to watch the film. Even the young kids who are just scout players at this point of the season, they saw what they did last week for us prepared us to be successful in the game. Even our scout kids who know they’re not going to be in the field are excited to prepare our guys who are going to be playing.”