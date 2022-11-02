Northwest falls to Elkhorn North in opening round

LINCOLN -- The Northwest volleyball team had its moments against top-ranked Elkhorn North.
But the Wolves showed why they are the team to beat in Class B.
Elkhorn North had 40 kills in powering past the No. 9 Vikings 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Purdue commit Grace Heaney led a balanced Wolves attack with 15 kills, while Shay Heaney added 10.
Taylor Jakubowski led the Vikings with seven kills, while Chloe Mader chipped in six.
Northwest ends its season at 21-15.
Check back for updates from the match.
