Northwest falls to York in final moments

YORK – Heading into Friday night’s matchup with Northwest, York coach Glen Snodgrass told his players the contest would be like a heavyweight fight and whoever landed the final blow would win.

In both teams’ regular-season finale, it was the Dukes who landed the knockout punch at East Hill Park.

Ryan Seevers’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Carter Stenger on 4th-and-7 with 1:27 remaining put York in front for good at 24-21. Northwest drove into scoring range in the final minute but Peyton Atwood missed a 41-yard field goal with 20 seconds left that would have sent the game to overtime.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Snodgrass said. “There’s a lot of kids, because of a few injuries, that had to play darn near every snap, but they kept swinging. These guys showed an incredible amount of toughness and character tonight.”

The Dukes battled adversity early, losing senior Dalton Snodgrass to injury in the first quarter. However, York rallied to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room, then answered both of Northwest’s second-half touchdowns with scoring drives of their own.

York built a 14-0 lead early, as the Dukes forced three straight three-and-outs defensively to open the game and the offense notched two scoring drives. Seevers capped the first with a 3-yard touchdown run on the Dukes’ first drive and found Emmanuel Jensen for a 19-yard strike early in the second quarter on the other.

Northwest coach Kevin Stein said in his postgame radio interview that he was disappointed in the first half.

“We didn’t show up in the first half, except for maybe one drive,” Stein said. “You can’t do that against good teams. You got to put four quarters together and we didn’t do that.”

That one drive resulted in a touchdown. Quarterback Austin Payne found Alex Korte for a 34-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-5 to make it 14-7 at halftime.

Then the Viking defense forced a fumble on the second play of the third quarter. Payne and Korte again connected for six, this time from 9 yards out, to make it 14-all with 9:10 to play in the third.

York nearly tossed an interception on its next drive, but Seevers’ third-down pass bounced off the defender’s hands and into the arms of Stenger for a 29-yard gain. Senior Austin Phinney added a 12-yard reception to convert a fourth-and-12 and put the Dukes in scoring range.

On fourth down, Garrett Ivey booted a 34-yard field goal right down main street to put the Dukes back in front 17-14.

Still trailing 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, Lincoln Flagle ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run with 9:21 remaining to put Northwest on top for the first time in the ballgame.

York again had an answer, embarking on a lengthy drive that would ultimately chew nearly eight minutes off the clock. The Dukes methodically moved to the Northwest 21, where a false start turned a fourth-and-1 into a fourth-and-6. However, Seevers rolled out and found Ivey right at the sticks for a fresh set of downs.

The Vikings burned their three timeouts on the next three plays, setting up another 4th-and-6 from the 11. Coming out of the huddle, Seevers fired to Stenger over the middle, and the junior put both hands on the ball right as it came toward the ground.

On a bang-bang play that could have gone either way, officials ruled Stenger caught the ball before it hit the grass, giving York a touchdown and a 24-21 lead with 1:27 remaining.

“I think we knew the play we wanted to call. There was just a lot of conversation about what the formation was going to be,” Snodgrass said after the game. “We run the sail route a lot where the slot receiver goes to the corner and we saw their safeties attack that really hard when other teams ran it. We call it a “co-po” where we fake the corner and run the post, so we as coaches had to figure out what formation we wanted to run it out of. It’s usually a sprint out, but we decided to keep Ryan in the pocket, and it was a great throw but incredible catch by Carter Stenger. He pulled that thing right off the top of the grass.”

However, there was still 90 seconds remaining and the Vikings weren’t done yet. Despite having no timeouts, Northwest moved into scoring position and had a shot at a 41-yard field-goal try to send the game to overtime with 20 seconds left. However, the kicker slipped on the play and the kick never had a chance, sealing away the York victory.

The Dukes unofficially finished with 356 yards of offense to 310 for Northwest. York finished with 153 yards through the air and racked up 183 rushing yards on 47 carries. The Vikings, meanwhile, ran 25 times for 126 yards and racked up 35 pass attempts with 184 yards through the air.

Payne completed 20-of-34 passes for 173 yards and a pair of scores and Korte caught seven receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.

Now Northwest waits to see who they play in the playoffs next. But Stein said while the loss hurts, he feels the Vikings will bounce back.

“We’re going to find out what we are made of. We’ve been resilient throughout the year," he said. "I think our kids will bounce back and see how it goes.”