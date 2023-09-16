It would have been a lie to say there wasn’t disappointment for the Northwest softball team at its home tournament on Saturday.

For the first time since the tournament started in 2011, the Vikings did not come away with the tournament title. Instead, they finished third, which included a 5-0 win over Centura/Central Valley in the third-place game, Saturday at the Vets Complex.

NW coach Mitch Sadd, who recorded his 100th career win in the third-place game, said there’s no doubt that there was disappointment for not winning the tournament. Northwest lost 6-5 to Gothenburg, which ended up winning the tournament, in the semifinals.

“You always want to win your home tournament and this is the first time we’ve never won it,” Sadd said. “Things happen. The girls were very disappointed about that but I was proud to see them bounce back and get third.”

In the third-place game, it took a while for the Vikings to recover from the loss to Gothenburg. But Northwest broke through in the third inning by scoring three runs on two hits. Kyra Ray provided the key hit in the inning as she hit a two-RBI triple in scoring Miah Kenny and Kamrynn Mings. One batter later, Reyse Zobel brought Ray home on a RBI single.

“We were still feeling a little bit of pressure coming off that loss but we just started to hit the ball well and played great defense,” Sadd said. “It got us going.”

And the Diamonds could not get to NW pitcher Kylie Caspersen. The senior gave up only two hits and had six strikeouts. Jadyn Lauritsen and Kendra Cargill got the lone hits for the CCV.

“She threw the ball very well and threw it into the spots that we needed to,” Sadd said. “They are a good ballclub and Kylie shut them down.”

CCV coach Kirk Chelewski said Caspersen threw her changeup pitch very well.

“Kylie’s changeup is so great that it kept us off balance all game long,” Chelewski said. “We got impatient at times but she’s a great pitcher.”

The Vikings opened the tournament with a 12-5 win over Scottsbluff. Zobel was 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, while Libby Loman was 2 for 3 with a RBI.

Northwest fell to Gothenburg 6-5 in the semifinals. The Vikings got out to a 2-0 lead on a Zobel two-run home run in the first inning. After Gothenburg tied it up a 2-all took a 3-2 lead on a Caspersen RBI groundout to score Ray.

But three errors in the third inning helped Gothenburg take a 6-3 lead. Zobel hit another home run later and Ava Smith scored on an error to cut the deficit to one. The Vikings had runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth, but Mings struck out to end the game.

Zobel had three RBIs to go with her two home runs for the Vikings.

“We were so tight against Gothenburg. I know we got the two runs right away but we didn’t keep going after them,” Sadd said. “But we had a few errors and they had some big hits and we got down on ourselves after that.”

After the game against CCV, the parents and players presented Sadd with a cookie and held up signs that said ‘100’ on them. Sadd said he’s grateful to get the milestone during his fourth season, especially to do it at home.

“It’s a nice accomplishment but it’s about the kids,” Sadd said. “I love the game and the girls that I’ve coached over the years. I’ve had a lot of great kids during my four years here and Kam and Kylie are seniors that have been with me since day one.”

CCV defeated York 4-3 in the first game. Allison Brandt was 3 for 3 with a RBI in the win.

The Diamonds fell to Boone Central 4-2 in the semifinals. They were down 4-0 before clawing back and getting the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but Boone Central got a double play to end the game. Emma Jacobs was 1 for 2 with a double in the loss. The Diamonds recorded a triple play in the game.

Chelewski said he wasn’t disappointed going 1-2 in the tournament.

“I thought the girls really competed well today. We’re a Class C team and we competed well against some good Class B schools, including getting one against a Class B school,” he said. “We could have folded being down 4-0 against Boone Central but they kept battling until the very end. The girls should not be disappointed in their performance.”

Third-place game

Northwest 5, CCV 0

Northwest 003 200–5 6 1

CCV 000 000-0 2 0

WP-Caspersen. LP-Brandt. 3B-NW: Ray

Northwest Tournament

First Round

Gothenburg 3, Aurora 2

Northwest 12, Scottsbluff 5

Boone Central 3, NCN 1

CCV 4, York 3

Consolation semifinals

Scottsbluff 10, Aurora 2

NEN 7, York 5

Semifinals

Gothenburg 6, Northwest 5

Boone Central 4, CCV 2

Seventh-place

Aurora 8, York 0

Fifth-place

Scottsbluff 10, NEN 9

Third-place

Northwest 5, CCV 0

Championship

Gothenburg 5, Boone Central 4