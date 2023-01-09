Northwest get going early, dominate Broken Bow

The Northwest boys basketball team was ready from get go on Monday night.

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game over Broken Bow and stretched the lead to 13-2 with 2:44 to go in the first quarter. Broken Bow cut the lead to 15-9 with 5:58 left in the second quarter but Northwest responded with a 15-7 run to end the first half.

Northwest continued firing in the second half and pulled away to a 55-31 victory.

“I thought on Saturday and today, we started making shots, which is something we struggled with early on,” sophomore Brandon Bykerk said. “As we start making these shots and getting more defensive shots and running out in transition, I think that’s benefitting our offense and helping our spacing and contributing to our shots falling.”

Bykerk led Northwest with 21 points, scoring from inside, outside and at the free throw line. The run late in the second quarter wasn’t just due to him, however, as five different players scored during that time frame.

Northwest coach Chip Bahe continued Bykerk’s sentiment, that despite losing to York on Saturday, they felt good about how the game went, and it carried over.

“They played really well tonight,” Bahe said. “I’m really proud of them. The interesting thing is we have been playing really well. The ball went into the basket. That helps, but we’ve been knocking at the door. We’ve strung a lot more minutes closer to 32. We’ve still got a ways to go. We’ve got to fight to put 32 whole minutes in.

“I knew we were going to play well tonight. We played really well Saturday after not winning. We were going to play three games in four days, and I think that was the key. We played well Saturday and had a good look in our eye this morning.”

Northwest’s spark early on was senior guard Trevyn Keene, who hit three three-pointers in the first six minutes of the first quarter. Keene ended his night with 15 points.

However, it was the Vikings’ defense that was really noticeable on the court, limiting the Indians’ to just 16 first half points with their aggressive man-to-man defense.

“I hope these kids believe in it, and I know they do, that defense does win games,” Bahe said. “You still have to shoot the ball, but you have to guard. They buy in. It’s not one guy. It’s a collective effort. I thought we had a couple key stops. They make a big shot before half to kick it to eight or 10, and we score a handful back at them.”

Eli Coble led Broken Bow (2-7) with 13 points. Roman Schmidt added in 10 more.

Northwest (2-8) hits the court next on Friday at Adams Central.

Northwest 55, Broken Bow 31

Broken Bow; 7; 9; 9; 6 - 31

Northwest; 13; 17; 12; 13 - 55

BROKEN BOW

Eli Coble 5 0-0 13, Ryan Jackson 1 0-0 3, Roman Schmidt 4 0-0 10, Braxton Johnson 2 1-5 5.

NORTHWEST

Chase Wiegert 1 0-0 2, Carson Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Cam Jensen 1 0-0 3, Hunter Jensen 2 2-2 6, Trevyn Keene 5 1-2 15, Brandon Bykerk 9 2-3 21, Cam Walker 1 0-0 2, Cooper Garrett 1 0-0 2.