Northwest girls defeats York, moves into Central Conference Tournament semifinals

Northwest got back on the winning track Tuesday in first-round play of the Central Conference Tournament.

The top-seeded Vikings posted a 4-0 home victory over York, advancing to the tournament semifinals. Additionally, the win halted a two-match skid for Northwest, which hadn’t won since beating the Dukes 5-1 on March 31.

“We were confident coming in, but we’ve been a little bit down because we’ve had a couple of tough games and we didn’t have a game all of last week, so I think the girls felt a little bit like we were in a slump,” Vikings’ coach Jess Herrmann said. “I was glad that we were able to come out today, get a couple of goals in each half and open that net back up for us.”

Northwest (5-2) struck first when Lupe Sanchez scored the first of her two goals on the day in the 22nd minute on an assist from Lexie Lilienthal. The Vikings extended their lead to 2-0 over the Dukes (1-8) as Lilienthal converted a penalty kick in the 38th minute.

Sanchez made it 3-0 Northwest in the 61st minute, scoring on an assist by Anna Keller. Alexis Julesgard capped the scoring for the Vikings with a goal in the 75th minute on a feed from Schyler Packer.

Goalie Leticia Rego recorded the shutout for Northwest, notching four saves. It marked the third shutout of the season for the Vikings in what Herrmann classified as a good “team” victory.

“We had a little bit different of a starting lineup and it’s always good when you can get some new faces in there,” Herrmann said. “The girls that were starting didn’t hang their heads when they came out. They subbed in, played hard and it was a really good team effort — I think everyone on the roster got in today.”

Northwest will host the Central Conference semifinals and finals on Monday with the first match starting at noon. The Vikings will face No. 5 seed Columbus Lakeview, which beat fourth-seeded Seward 1-0 on Tuesday.

Playing in strong winds, gusting up to 35 mph, Herrmann said the Vikings were a little fatigued after competing in back-to-back games. Northwest was coming off a 4-0 home loss to Class B No. 9-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Columbus Scotus.

“Our girls were a little bit tired from (Monday) with a tough game against Columbus Scotus and then playing in this wind on top of that,” Herrmann said. “There were a lot of things that didn’t go our way that normally would, but because of the wind, they didn’t bounce quite the way we wanted sometimes.”