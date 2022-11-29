Northwest girls looking to continue fall sports success with new coach

Girls fall sports were fairly successful for the Northwest Vikings with the volleyball team reaching the state tournament for the 22nd consecutive year and the softball team winning their first ever championship.

This winter, with first year coach Derek Lindsley at the helm, the girls basketball team will try to carry some of that success over.

“We’ve been intentional in talking about that,” Lindsley said. “Our volleyball team qualified for the state tournament 22 years in a row and softball won it this year and has been climbing to that point. I’m like ‘there’s no reason you guys can’t bring that success to this sport, even if it’s not your main sport.’ Just knowing what it takes to get to the top of the mountain there. We need to bring that intensity to practice, and we need to bring that goal and mentality to our team.”

Lindsley said the tVikings are going through a lot of changes and that the learning curve has been steep.

“You don’t have a lot of time to put a lot of stuff in, so the girls have been working really hard and doing a good job trying to absorb that stuff,” Lindsley said. “Now, we’re kind of in the phase where we have most things in. We just have to refine and work on our execution a little bit.”

Northwest got its first action last Tuesday when they played Kearney in a jamboree game. Lindlsey said that there were a lot of nerves but despite the 56-29 loss, he felt good coming out of the game.

“We knew it would be a good challenge, but we walked away with more positives than negatives with what we saw,” Lindlsey said. “We got it all on film, so we can break it down and see where our mistakes are. Like I told the girls after the game, all of those mistakes that happened were things we can fix.”

Lindsley said there will be six players who rotate in and out as starters: seniors Avyn Urbanski and Whitey Loman, juniors Kylie Caspersen and Haylee Brandt and sophomore sisters Evie and Anna Keller.

If he were to tell Viking fans what to expect, he said Northwest will be known for being gritty.

“We’re going to be coming at you, and our effort is going to be there,” Lindsley said. “Until the final horn sounds, we’re going to keep coming. We’ll be up-tempo and pressing. We’ll be attacking offensively and defensively as much as we can. We’re going to be really aggressive. We’re going to be like a little chihuahua biting at your ankle all game long.”

The Vikings first game of the year is on Saturday afternoon on the road at Norris, who was in the Class B state semifinals last year.

With no season long goals, Lindsley said Northwest is working on setting standards over the course of the season.

“We want to set standards for our program where we go out every night and compete,” Lindsley said. “Effort and execution is our goal every night. We want to make sure our team works the hardest, no matter what happens. No one can affect your effort but you. We’ve been preaching effort and execution every practice, so that’s what we're focusing on. We want to make sure we give our best each and every time we step out on the floor.”