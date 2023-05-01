Lupe Sanchez was ready for the postseason to begin for the Northwest girls soccer team.

The sophomore made her presence felt with four goals to help the Class B, No. 3 Vikings earned an 8-0 win over Hastings in the B-7 subdistrict tournament Monday at Northwest High School.

The win also puts Northwest at 15-0 on the season.

“Lupe’s fun to watch. When she puts her head down, everyone in the stadium more than likely knows what’s coming,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “And she’s so humble about it. She’s not going to brag about it or draw attention to herself. She goes about her business and has fun doing it.”

But it was her passing that helped the Vikings get going in the opening minutes. She delivered a pass to Lexie Lilienthial for the game’s opening goal just three minutes in.

A few minutes later Lilienthial returned the favor as she delivered a ball to Sanchez, who broke away for a 1-on-1 opportunity and scored to make it 2-0 at the 7:45 mark.

Later, Northwest would get its goals quickly in different parts of the game. Sanchez and Evie Keller scored goals during the 28th and 29th minutes to give the Vikings a 4-0 halftime lead.

Sanchez made it 5-0 with her third goal of the contest near the beginning of the second half.. Ten minutes later, Lilienthal scored her second goal in the 57th minute, then Sanchez scored her fourth goal a minute later after getting behind Hastings goalkeeper Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero, who mishandled a shot, for an open shot 7-0 lead.

Ava Smith put the finishing touches with a goal off an assist from Lilienthial.

Hastings had their chances to get goals during the contest. The Tigers best chance came late in the second half when Nayley Guzman Torress missed a shot high after Viking goalkeeper Felicia Johannson knocked the ball down.

Despite the score, Hastings coach Melissa Trausch, who coached her final game for the Tigers, said the effort was much better than a 9-0 loss to the Vikings on April 23.

“The score was basically the same, but we played 1,000 times better,” she said. “We changed formations around, and it helped because they have some great attacking midfielders. We just added an extra defensive mid, and it helped clear the ball better. We had better chances this time.

“But they are just a good team. They have two great attacking midfielders. They are just so fast and strong that it’s hard to mark up. They can really finish around the goal too.”

Herrmann said she thought the Tigers gave a strong effort, especially after about giving up a goal that would have been the second one given up by the Vikings this season.

“We knew that they would come out ready. They are at a point where they win or go home,” Herrmann said. “I thought they came out fighting, and they played a great game against us. They almost got a goal on us, but honestly, I won’t be shocked if that happens at some point during the postseason.”

Overall, Herrmann said she thought the Vikings were a little sluggish at the start due to not having practice all weekend but was pleased with what she saw later on.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Herrmann said. “We looked like we were rushing things a little bit and our touches were off to begin the game with.

“I gave them the weekend off so they could rest their legs, but I felt we played stronger later on.”

The Vikings will play against Kearney Catholic, who defeated York 6-0 in the other game, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest.