The Class B, No. 6 Northwest girls were the more aggressive team from the opening kick in Saturday afternoon’s home match against Scottsbluff.

Yet, after the 25th minute in the first period, they found themselves trailing.

The Vikings, however, were determined not to let this one slip away. With a goal in the 37th minute by sophomore Ava Smith, they went to halftime tied 1-all. It was back and forth over and over again in the second period until senior Lexie Lillenthal found the back of the net on an assist from sophomore Lupe Sanchez.

Scottsbluff never threatened again, as the Vikings defended their home field and won 2-1.

“I thought we played really well the first 20 or so minutes, and we never punched one in, so I think the girls got frantic,” Northwest girls coach Jess Herrmann said. “They ended up getting a goal in, and I was super proud of our girls for hanging their heads. We countered right away and about stuck one in right after they did. I’m glad we stuck with it and got a couple more in after they did.”

Lillenthal said her goal in the second period was due to some halftime adjustments and coaching from the Vikings’ staff. She found the back of the net after a Sanchez shot that fired off Scottsbluff’s goalkeeper’s hands and went right back.

“We’re best when we’re doing our short passes,” she said, “I think for a little bit in the game, we got in our own heads and tried to send our long balls which really works, but we’re best when we do our short passes and can save our energy on those.”

Senior Tierra West scored Scottsbluff’s lone goal on an assist by senior Shae Willats. On the play, Herrmann said she saw just a little lack of communication from her defense that led to falling behind early.

“A lot of their strengths are on the cross and long ball,” she said. “That’s what we knew they were going to do, and that’s what happened there is that they got behind us a little bit.”

Northwest led Scottsbluff (0-3) in shots on goal by a wide margin (16 to 1). However, the Bearcats’ back line had speed and size and played with a tenacity that limited what the Vikings’ forwards could do.

“They’re a super physical team,” Herrmann said. “Not dirty by any means, but they’re just aggressive, and we knew that coming in. They’re well coached. A lot of them grow up playing soccer, so they made it tough for our strikers to get very clear looks at the goal.”

After losing to the Bearcats 4-2 last season, Herrmann said the win could be a good confidence booster moving forward for Northwest (3-0).

“I think it’s a good confidence booster,” she said. “We beat some other teams this year that maybe didn’t quite measure up, but this was a team that we knew was going to give us their best effort. They’re a quality team. They haven’t had a lot of wins yet this year, but they’re going to have a great season.”