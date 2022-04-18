Northwest girls rally to claim Central Conference Tournament title

A pair of freshmen came through for the Northwest girls soccer team.

Leah Carlson and Evelyn Poland scored goals in the final six minutes to help the Vikings to a 2-1 win over Lexington in the Central Conference Tournament final Monday at Northwest High School.

NW coach Jess Herrmann said she believes it’s the first conference tournament title for the Viking girls. She said she was proud of how Northwest kept battling.

“I was proud of the kids for not hanging their heads because they could have with all of the chances that we had,” she said. “It’s just awesome for these kids, especially for those two freshmen to step up in the moment that they did.”

How many chances did the Vikings have? They outshot Lexington 25-8 with a majority of those shots coming in the second half. But they either just missed or were stopped by Minutemaid goalkeeper Chantal Hernandez, who had nine saves.

Carlson tied the game with a soft shot that Hernandez mishandled and went behind her in the goal with six minutes left.

“It’s better to be lucky than good and we have a lot more stronger shots than the ones that went in,” Herrmann said. “I was happy to see that finally bounce in for us.”

Poland had a chance later when she just kicked the ball high. But a few seconds later, she got the ball to go past Hernandez with two minutes left.

Poland said she was happy she got a second chance.

“That was pretty great to get that one to go in,” Poland said. “It was great when we got the shots to finally go in.”

Hermann said she was happy to see Poland get a little bit of redemption after the missed shot a few seconds before her goal.

“That could have made things easier for her if she could have scored the one before because it was closer but I’m glad she was able to get that second one to go in,” Herrmann said.

The Vikings missed an opportunity early in the game when Evie Keller missed a shot to the right during the opening minutes. A few minutes later, Maddie Arends missed one by hitting the post.

After that, Lexington controlled the ball for most of the first half. The Minutemaids got on the board when Citlali Prado kicked one from 30 yards.

“I thought we were playing too frantic in the first half. I’m not sure why. We were playing way too fast,” Herrmann said. “But we were able to settle down in the second half.”

The Vikings reached the final after defeating Columbus Lakeview 8-0 in the semifinals. Northwest scored three goals in the first half, then added five more in the second half. Lupe Sanchez led the Vikings with three goals.

“This should definitely help our confidence. It was good for us to beat a quality team like Lexington,” Herrmann said. “It’s a great win for us,”

Poland said being conference champions is a good feeling.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been conference champions, so this is pretty cool, especially to give it to the seniors for their last year. That’s something,” she said.

The two wins Monday was the start of seven games in a span of 11 days for the Vikings, who play at Schuyler on Tuesday, then play at Hastings on Thursday. They then host Lexington, Crete and Seward next week.

“We’ll have a busy two weeks ahead of us but this is a great start,” Herrmann said. “It was a great day.”

