The Class B No. 4 Northwest girls soccer team honored their seniors on Tuesday night at Viking Stadium with a throttling of the Schuyler girls.

Northwest scored six goals in the first period and scored four more in the first 24 minutes of the second period, ending the match in the 64th minute with a 10-0 mercy rule win.

Viking coach Jess Herrmann said she was happy to honor the seniors with such a dominant victory.

“All of the seniors are special in their own way,” she said. “Some have a lot more minutes on the field and others are more vocal leaders from the sideline, but the team wouldn’t be the same without them. Every year is a different puzzle so each of those girls is a very important piece to the success this year.”

While it ended up being business as usual for Northwest, Herrmann said after seeing Schuyler on Saturday in the Central Conference tournament, the Warriors gave them a better test on Tuesday.

“Schuyler challenged us a little bit more today, so I was happy about that because our girls need to be challenged,” she said. “Our girls are playing really confident right now and seeing the ball hit the net, so that’s kind of a contagious thing we have going on right now.”

Starting all of their seniors, which isn’t the usual rotation for Northwest, the Vikings started the game with a feel out process.

“With that happening, you have new players in different positions,” Herrmann said. “It took a few minutes to get used to it. Once we started rolling, it kept going.”

It indeed didn’t take long, as Lupe Sanchez started the scoring with a goal in the eighth minute. Leah Carlson added another in the 12th minute giving the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

The rest of the Vikings first period goals were scored nearly back to back, as Lexie Lilienthal scored in the 17th minute followed by another Sanchez goal in the 18th, and Sanchez getting her hat trick in the 23rd minute followed by Evie Keller’s goal in the 24th.

In the second period, senior Schyler Packer scored her first goal of the year in the 43rd minute, followed by Lilienthal scoring her second goal of the match in the 44th. Leah Carlson got her second goal of the match in the 55th before Ava Smith ended the match in the 64th with her lone score.

On the other side, Northwest has still only allowed one goal this season. Herrmann said in the end, it again comes down to their ability to possess the ball, limiting the other team’s chances.

“Evelyn Poland and Bryndal Moody are just solid for us back there and cover for a lot of mistakes,” she said. “Felicia has had to make some tremendous stops as well. A lot of it starts up front being able to control the ball, and Schuyler didn’t get a lot of offensive looks today mainly because we were playing keep away.”

Northwest (11-0) has only had two matches within one goal this season. Herrmann said the Vikings can’t get complacent and need to be ready to go as postseason nears

“It’s a tough situation because in a game like this, you don’t want to play your starters the whole game and someone get hurt that way,” she said. “It has to be a happy medium. Girls have to get touches and game speed type situations. I’ve told the girls we still need to play sharp, but we also need to be creative and try some different things, so that when we do play some opponents in districts that we’re ready to go against the top teams.”

In the boys match, Northwest and No. 4 Schuyler were in a battle.

Vikings goalkeeper Zeke Koening was carted off the field with an apparent injury to the head/neck area in the third minute of the match, forcing senior Cross Gordoa to play goalkeeper.

In the 11th minute, senior Caden Keller scored on a penalty kick, giving Northwest a 1-0 lead.

The match was put in a 30-minute lighting delay with six minutes left in the first period, before eventually being postponed to a later date still to be announced.