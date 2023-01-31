Northwest girls victorious on senior night

On senior night, the Northwest girls basketball team got off to a hot start offensively.

The Vikings scored 14 points in the first quarter on three layups, two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws, to end the quarter up seven over Hastings.

Northwest took a 21-13 lead into halftime but after back-to-back 3-pointers by Hastings, they were only up 21-19. However, the Vikings quickly slammed the door shut, going on an 8-2 run to end the third quarter and coasting to a 42-33 victory on Tuesday night at home in Rosencrants gymnasium.

Vikings’ coach Derek Lindsey said it meant a lot for the team to honor the senior girls with a win.

“Well, they’re my first senior group, so just the grit and determination they’ve shown for us all year,” Lindsey said. “It hasn’t always been good for us but to send them out on a win is a pretty big deal.”

On offense, Northwest has struggled to generate points at various times this year. Lindsey said that its offensive flow has been good this season, but the Vikings have had a hard time finishing plays this season.

“We moved the ball well and saw each other well,” he said. “Executed the offense pretty well and made some shots for a little bit. It just comes down to executing which is what we’ve done all year. We just haven’t always made shots.”

Defensively, Northwest was active, forcing numerous tipped balls which turned into fast break layups. The Vikings held the Tigers to 35% from the floor. Lindsey said they played well overall on that end, but that they had some miscues that led to the two 3-pointers coming out of halftime by Hastings’ Hadyn Laux and Emma Landgren.

“We gave up a couple shots,” Lindsey said. “Got confused through screens a little bit on switches, and they hit them. All in all, they battle every night on defense, and that’s kind of what they hang their hat on right now. It was a good performance for us.”

With just a couple of weeks until subdistrict play begins, eyes begin to shift to the postseason. Northwest currently sits 17th in Class B wildcard points, while subdistrict foe McCook sits 15th. Lindsey said they have to improve in a few different areas before the two weeks are up.

“We’ve got to finish our bunnies and layups because we missed a ton of those tonight,” he said. “Defensively, we’re pretty solid. Running the floor, we can improve on. Offensively, execution is good. We have to start finishing better. We expect a lot of ourselves. We have a lot to improve on before we get to districts.”

Avyn Urbanski and Whitney Loman each had seven points to lead Northwest (6-12). The Vikings play at Schuyler on Friday.

Landgren led Hastings (3-13) with nine points. The Tigers are home against North Platte on Friday.

Northwest 42, Hastings 31

Hastings 7 6 9 9-31

Northwest 14 7 8 13-42

HASTINGS

Hadyn Laux 2-4 0-0 6, Emma Synek 1-5 0-0 2, Grayce Beck 1-2 0-0 3, Brooke Ochsner 1-1 0-0 3, Kendall Consbruck 0-4 0-0 0, Mackenzie Nollette 3-6 1-3 8. Madisyn 0-1 0-2 0, Emma Landgren 3-8 1-2 9.

NORTHWEST

Jolie O’Hara 0-2 0-0 0, Avyn Urbanski 3-11 1-2 7, Reagan McIntyre 1-5 0-0 2, Whitney Loman 2-5 3-4 7, Anna Keller 3-5 0-0 6, Haylee Brandt 1-1 1-2 3, Kyla Sybrandts 1-2 1-2 3, Kobe Costilla 2-9 1-2 6, Evelyn Keller 2-5 0-0 5. Kylie Caspersen 0-1 3-4 3.

Boys

Hastings 63, Northwest 30

The Northwest boys were cold on the offensive end of the floor, in the first half against Hastings.

The Tigers took full advantage of the Vikings shooting slump, outscoring them 30-7 in the first half before ultimately cruising to a 63-30 win on the road.

Hastings coach Drew Danielson said like many times this season, it came down to how well the team followed the strategy.

“We executed our gameplan to a T,” he said. “In the games we’ve executed our gameplan, we’re really, really good. We knew they had a couple of shooters and a couple of bigs that could really hurt us, so we basically locked up on their shooters and tried to force some length and physicality on their bigs.”

Northwest was held to just 30% from the floor and 17% from 3-point range, going 2 of 12. Vikings coach Chip Bahe said Hastings’ length, featuring 6-foot-5 Caden Block and 6-foot-4 Braydon Power, bothered their shooters and after a while, they couldn’t get their mojo back.

“They just had good length,” Bahe said. “We had a handful of opportunities and didn’t make a whole lot of shots. Then it played with our confidence. I thought they shot the ball and played well and unfortunately, the ball didn’t go into the basket for us tonight.”

Sophomore Brandon Bykerk led Northwest (4-12) with nine points.

Senior Aaron Nonneman led Hastings (8-7) with 15 points, while Block chipped in another 14.

Hastings 11 19 16 17-63

Northwest 4 3 11 12-30

HASTINGS

Aaron Nonneman 5-14 4-4 15, Trevor Campbell 1-2 2-2 5, Jackson Block 2-3 0-2 5, Eli Schneider 1-5 1-2 4, Kooper Kohl 1-2 0-0 3, Parker Abott 1-1 2-2 5, Landon Hinrichs 1-4 1-2 4, Caden Block 6-9 2-5 14, Braydon Power 3-5 2-2 8.

NORTHWEST

Chase Wiegert 2-6 0-2 4, Carson Wolfe 2-3 0-0 5, Trevor Retzlaff 0-1 0-0 0, Cam Jensen 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter Jensen 1-4 1-3 3, Trevyn Keene 3-11 0-0 7, Hayden Atkins 0-0 0-2 0, Brandon Bykerk 4-8 1-2 9, Cam Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Garrett 0-4 0-0 0.