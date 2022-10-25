Northwest moves in B-7 final; Hastings outlasts McCook in five

Just win and advance.

That was the case for both Northwest and Hastings during the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament Tuesday at Northwest.

The Class B, No. 10 Vikings didn’t play the cleanest ball but did enough to sweep Lexington 25-9, 25-18, 25-19, while Hastings won a wild 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13 over McCook in the other match.

The two teams will play in the subdistrict championship match at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the first match, Northwest had 12 unforced hitting errors and nine serving errors with most coming after the first set in its win over the Minutemaids, which kind of disappointed coach Lindsey Harders.

“We played well early on but as the match went on, we didn’t play clean ball and started making errors,” Harders said. “Against a good team who has good hitters and good passers, that won’t go well. But I give Lexington credit. They did a nice job keeping the ball alive and put some pressure on us.”

But the Vikings did do enough to get the ball to Mikyna Stoppkotte and Whitney Loman, who had 14 and 13 kills to lead Northwest in the match.

“Mikyna did a great job of mixing up her shots, swung hard and had some roll shots some roll shots that dropped for kills. She needed to have a match like she did,” Harders said. “And Whitney did the same thing from both pins and went hard. She got some nice shots to go down for us as well.”

Even though the Vikings missed nine serves, they still had 11 ace serves. Macie Middleton had seven to lead the way.

“I thought she did a good job serving for us and helped get us going a little bit,” Harders said. “We only had little strings, they weren’t big strings. We need to make sure we are getting teams out of system with our serving.”

Taylor Jakubowski chipped in eight kills, while Middleton had 19 assists, while Keyara Caspar had 18.

Reese Kuecker led Lexington with seven kills in the loss.

In the second match, Hastings survived a back-and-forth match that had different momentum swings during the late stages of the match.

Hastings coach Allison Soucie said she was proud of the Tigers to pull that out, especially after dropping nine of its past 10 matches and had won only one match in October.

“I’m so thankful for the team that I have,” Hastings coach Allison Soucie said. “We were coming in on a losing streak but for us to come back and battle the way they did, it showed we won as a team. I can’t be more happy.”

After the Tigers dominated the third to take a 2-1 lead, they had a chance to run away with the match in jumping out to leads of 10-2 and 16-9. But McCook rallied back thanks to the play of Korina Rippen, who had four kills during a 9-0 run for a 20-17 lead.

Hastings eventually rallied back to tie the match at 23-all. After the two teams traded points, the Bison took the fourth on back-to-back Tiger errors.

The fifth set featured eight ties with both teams taking turns with the lead, including a 13-all tie. But after Kori Curtis pounded down her match-high 19th kill, the match ended on a McCook error.

Curtis led a balanced Hastings attack. Elianna Robbins chipped in 15 kills, while Carlie Beckby added 11. Setter Mary Howie dished out 52 assists for the Tigers.

“I felt everytime stepped up when we needed them to,” Soucie said. “I told the girls that we needed to leave everything on the court. I thought they did. They really played together as a team tonight.”

Rippen led the Bison with 16 kills in the loss, while Joyln Rippen added 14. Jaci Meyers had 37 assists.

Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament

Match one

Northwest 3, Lexington 0

Lexington; 9; 18; 19

Northwest; 25; 25; 25

LEXINGTON (Kills-aces-blocks) — Sierra Werger 4-2-0, Ella Young 0-1-0, Daisy Lopez 0-0-0, Hannah Scharff 2-0-1, Abbriell Sutton 1-1-0, Reese Kuecker 7-0-0, Larikyn Seim 4-0-0, Aubrey Ackerson 0-0-0, Harley Sund 0-0-0.

NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks) — Hannah Fletcher 0-0-0, Brooklyn Beck 0-0-0, Keyara Caspar 0-0-0, Maci Langford 0-0-0, Whitney Loman 13-0-0, Macie Middleton 0-7-0, Haylee Brandt 0-0-0, Taylor Jakubowski 8-2-0, Makayla Rhoads 2-2-0, Evelyn Poland 0-0-0, Chloe Mader 4-0-0, Mikyna Stoppkotte 14-0-1, Avery Kershaw 4-0-0.

SET ASSISTS — LEX: Young 13, Werger 1. NW: Middleton 19, Caspar 18, Fletcher 5.

Match Two

Hastings 3, McCook 2

McCook; 23; 25; 16; 26; 13

Hastings; 25; 22; 25; 24; 15

McCOOK (Kills-aces-blocks) — Ashlyn Randel 0-0-0, Bailee Fawver 0-2-0, Tori Honn 3-0-0, Jaci Meyers 1-0-1, Joyln Rippen 14-1-0, Korina Rippen 16-0-1, Gracelyn Wiemers 4-0-3, Alexis Quint 7-1-2.

HASTINGS (Kills-aces-blocks) — Lexi Benson 0-1-0, Kori Curtis 19-0-0, Addyson Hermes 5-1-1, Elianna Robbins 15-1-2, Rachel Rowe 6-0-1, Mary Howie 2-2-0, Carlie Beckby 11-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-1-0.

SET ASSISTS — M: Meyers 37. H: Howie 52, La. Benson 3.