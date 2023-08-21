No team wants to be remembered as the team that ends a streak.

That’s true when it comes to the Northwest volleyball team every year, especially this season.

The Vikings want to keep their ongoing state record of 22 consecutive years qualifying for the state tournament going.

While losing nine seniors off of last year’s team that finished 21-15, the Northwest seniors came up with the theme “Not done yet,” mostly because they want to keep the streak going.

“It’s definitely a full new group, which was expected since we graduated nine seniors from last year’s team but just because we have new faces doesn’t mean we won’t have the same goals,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “The seniors said they are going to keep working hard every day and lean on each other. There might be some tough weeks because of the competition but we’re going to keep working because the season is not over until November.”

Mikyna Stoppkotte is the lone returning starter for the Vikings. Stoppkotte finished the 2022 season with 161 kills with a .252 hitting efficiency and had 33 blocks.

“She’s been a great leader all summer long. She’s been very welcoming to the younger players,” Harders said. “I feel like she’s going to be a force for us. She’s a great blocker for us and she’s just getting better as a hitter.”

But Northwest had other players who got some playing time last year, especially when 2022 senior Chloe Mader was hurt during the first part of the season.

Those players include Haylee Brandt, Kyla Sybrandts and Izzy Buhrman. Brandt had 32 kills when she got in. Brooklyn Beck and Maci Langford got some action in the back row as well.

“We did have other players get on the court, just not regular players. We tried different lineups and who could compete at the varsity level,” Harders said. “They got some experience there. And Maci and Brooklyn got some experience in the back row later in the season. Those little bits of experience are very helpful. They all want to go out and show people what they can do.”

The Vikings will run a 6-2 offense with Evelyn Poland and freshman Kenna Bowman being the two setters. Harders said she’s interested to see how the two setters do in that offense this season.

“I feel like we have enough hitters for us to run a 6-2 offense. Evelyn was a setter for us on junior varsity and did a great job for us there,” she said. “Kenna is a freshman who has played club in Lincoln for quite a lot of years. The girls have really helped her along this summer and they want her to do well.”

Harders listed Tessa Scheer as a newcomer to watch for.

The Vikings open the season at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday at the Heartland Events Center. They will take on two teams who were at the state tournament last year in Malcolm at 11:15 a.m. and defending Class C-2 state champion Lincoln Lutheran at 3:15 p.m.

Harders said Northwest plays a tough schedule, especially early on. But she hopes the hits they might take doesn’t affect them for the entire season.

“We play a tough schedule this year. We play some big teams right away in Malcolm and Lincoln Lutheran to get started with,” Harders said. “They just need to go out and play without fear. We’re probably going to take some hits early on but we can’t let that affect us, we need to keep going and I hope the theme the seniors picked out helps because they don’t want to focus on the beginning of the season.

“It’s a whole season we’re working on. We’ll need to focus on the things we are doing well and try to get better in those other areas day by day.”