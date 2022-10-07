Northwest plays a complete game against Gering on new turf

Friday was the first time the Northwest Vikings football team played on their new field turf underneath their new lights, and they’ll have a good memory to go with it.

Class B No. 9 Northwest won 37-14 over Gering on Friday evening. The Vikings came out firing early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and another in the second to go up 21-0 at halftime. But their defense might have been most impressive in the first half, holding the Bulldogs’ offense to just 48 total yards of offense.

“A lot of games this year, our defense has kept us in it,” quarterback Austin Payne said. “Every game we’ve won goes to them and going against them helps a ton on Friday nights.”

On the first drive of the game, Northwest running back Tyler Douglass hit a hole and gashed the defense for a 54-yard touchdown. Set up by their defense, the results were similar on their second drive of the game, as Lincoln Flagle ran it in for a 5-yard score.

The passing game then came into play, as Payne passed for three touchdowns over the second and third quarters. He finished 13-for-16 with 148 passing yards and completions to seven different receivers before he was pulled in the third quarter for reserve quarterback Camden Jensen.

“Just trust,” Payne said about his passing game. “Early in the season, we struggled to run, so we needed to pass. We clicked really well right away. Aurora was rough but after that, we were tempo and right on pace. It’s really opened up the run game and when you can pass like that, the run game is going to work really well.”

Northwest went up 34-0 late in the third quarter before Gering scored two touchdowns against the Viking reserves. Douglass finished the night with nine carries and 104 rushing yards.

Gering quarterback Jackson Howard finished 5-for-8 with 48 yards and two interceptions, both by Chase Wiegert. Running back Tanner Gartner finished with 124 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Even with the win, Northwest coach Kevin Stein said there’s still a couple areas they could have cleaned up.

“It was like oil and water,” Stein said. “They were going as slow as they could and just trying to die slow. We were trying to get rocking and rolling and go fast. Only a couple of times did we bog down on offense. Defensively, we kind of struggled to win on third down. They were able to convert way too many third downs. Those are probably the only negatives in this.”

As for the field, Stein and the Northwest players are fans.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Stein said. “It’s been a vision to us at Northwest for quite awhile and really needed. I think our fans, parents and students, they’re just as excited for our kids. To be able to come out on the night and really put your foot on the gas, going fast, seeing the lights flashing and everything, it’s great for our kids. This is why we invest the dollars we do.”

Northwest hosts Lexington next week and will likely have to win out to put themselves firmly in the postseason picture.

“We still have to go week by week because our first five games put us in a hole a little bit,” Stein said. “Hopefully, we can pick up steam heading into the playoffs.”

Northwest 37, Gering 14

Gering; 0; 0; 7; 7—28

Northwest; 14; 7; 13; 3—24

First Quarter

NW—Tyler Douglass 54 run (Peyton Atwood kick), 10:16.

NW—Lincoln Flagle 5 run (Atwood kick), 6:34.

Second Quarter

NW—Austin Payne 26 pass to Hunter Jensen (Atwood kick), 10:10.

Third Quarter

NW—Payne 14 pass to Tegan Lemkau (Atwood kick), 8:17.

NW—Payne 24 pass to Joseph Stein (kick failed), 6:37.

NW—Atwood 30-Yyd FG, 2:48.

GE—Tanner Gartner 62 run (Ethan Prokop kick), :59.

Fourth Quarter

NW—Chase Maris 4 run (Prokop kick), 1:40.