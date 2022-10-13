Northwest reaches first state championship game school history

Northwest’s softball team made school history late Thursday afternoon, and the Vikings are hoping for a little more history on Friday.

Class B No. 3 Northwest defeated No. 2 Blair 6-5 to reach the state softball championship for the first time in school history.

“I’m pretty pumped up,” senior third baseman Grace Baasch said. “We’ve never gotten this far before and beating them out just puts the standards higher for everyone else.”

Entering the top of the seventh inning, the game was tied 5-all. After a groundout, an Avyn Urbnanski single, a Baasch walk and Reyse Zobel reaching on an error, Northwest had runners on second and first with two outs.

First baseman Kylie Caspersen helped create what ended up being the game-winning run, hitting a hard ground ball to second base and reaching on an error. On the same error, Baasch came home to give Northwest the lead.

“I kept telling the girls to stick with us, and we’ll get her (Blair pitcher Kalli Ulven),” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “We know that in watching game films that the pitcher gets weaker and weaker as the game goes. We knew it was going to come to us at some point. We just had to keep them within reach. I can’t be more proud right now.”

On the other side of the inning, senior pitcher Ava Laurent and the Vikings’ defense delivered in a clutch moment.

With the bases loaded and only needing a run to tie or two runs to win, Blair’s Sophia Wrich hit a pop fly, and Baasch made the grab for the game-winning out.

“The last inning, I just tried to keep my nerves down and take deep breaths as the inning went on,” Baasch said. “As the ball was hit to me, just did what I could for the team.”

Sadd talked about the pressure Laurent was facing, as well as what he thought was a questionable call and a game-management decision.

“That’s a lot of pressure,” Sadd said. “That one strike on the first batter, I don’t know how it could have been more perfect sitting right there where it should have. We got through and put another on. I walked 42 (Ulven) because she hit the home run on us, and the other one hadn’t done anything to us. That’s a no-brainer. Put her on and let’s go at the next one.”

Blair initially jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the bottom of the third on a Leah Chance home run, a Nessa McMillen and Ulven’s 3-run home run to center field.

“When you go against Ava and have that kind of speed, all you have to do is put the bat there, and it’s going to go,” Sadd said. “The other one, the rise just sat there in the middle.”

Laurent finished with 11 strikeouts and three walks, allowing five hits. Eighty-three of her 127 pitchers were thrown for strikes.

“She's amazing,” Baasch said. “I don’t know what we’d be without her. We have a great defense behind her too and if the ball’s hit, we get it.”

Avyn Urbanski led the Vikings at the plate, going 2-for-4. Laurent also had a double with 2 RBIs.

In the championship game, Northwest will play the winner of No. 5 Elkhorn and No. 2 Blair, who play in the 11:30 a.m. game Friday morning. The Vikings will play at approximately 2 p.m.

“Blair, if they come, they’re going to have to pitch twice with that pitcher, so she might struggle a little bit there,” Sadd said. “If it’s Elkhorn, we’ll go right at them.”

Northwest 6, Blair 5

Northwest; 000; 410; 1—6; 6; 2

Blair; 104; 000; 0—5; 5; 5

WP—Laurent. LP—Ulven. 2B—NW: Laurent. 2B—BLA: McMillen. HR—BLA: Chance, Ulven