Northwest ready for state duals

For the first time since 2019, the Northwest wrestling team is heading back to the State Duals Tournament.

The Vikings accomplished that feat after being one of the top eight teams in the Nebraska Schools Activities Association point standings Monday.

Northwest is the No. 7 seed and will open with No. 2 seed and Bennington at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

“We’re happy to be back in the state duals,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids to wrestle some of the best competition in the state. It’s an honor to be there, and it’s a big accomplishment to be one of the eight teams there.”

And the Vikings have some confidence heading into the state duals. Northwest captured its second Central Conference Tournament title in five years. The Vikings had only champion in Kaleb Keiper, who won the 106-pound bracket, but medaled all 14 wrestlers to win the meet.

“We did a great job winning our conference tournament, which I think is always a tough wrestling conference,” Sybrandts said. “We medaled all 14 kids, so everyone played a huge part in it.”

The Vikings are currently ranked No. 7 in the NSWCA dual rankings and have two wrestlers ranked in Joe Stein (No. 4 at 220) and Victor Isele (No. 3 at 285).

Northwest has seniors in Isele, Jonathan Taylor (126), Gavin Ruff (126), Max Yendra (145), Caleb Vokes (152), Bo Bushhousen (160) and Nolan Moorman (170).

Sybrandts said he’s been pleased with what they’ve done as well as everyone else as done.

“We have nice veterans in our lineup mixed with some freshmen who have gotten better for us as the year has gone on,” Sybrandts said. “I think we are wrestling tough right now. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

As for the duals, Sybrandts said he knows getting wins at the duals won’t be easy. The Vikings take on defending champion and top-ranked Bennington, who also won the individual state tournament with five champions. After that, the Vikings will either take on No. 3 Blair or No. 6 Hastings either in the semifinals or consolation semifinals.

“We have a tall task in Bennington, but there really is no easy team to wrestle in our bracket.” Sybrandts said. “But in order to get better, we have to wrestle the best. We’ll just have to take one match at a time and see what happens.”

Sybrandts said the next three weeks should be exciting for the Vikings. After the state duals, they will host the Class B, District 3 Meet Feb. 10-11.

He said he’s excited for the next couple of weeks.

“Hopefully we can wrestle well, come out of state duals healthy, be ready for districts and get a number of guys to the state meet,” Sybrandts said.

Also in Class B, Hastings makes its seventh appearance to the duals. The Tigers, the No. 3 seed, open with No. 6 seed Blair. The Tigers won the 2020 state duals tournament.

In Class C, Broken Bow makes its sixth duals appearance overall and is looking to win its third state dual title. The Indians won in 2018 and 2019. The No. 2-seed Indians take on No. 7 seed Logan View.

Also in Class C, St. Paul is in the duals for the second-straight season. The Wildcats finished third in last year’s tournament. No. 8-seeded Wildcats take on top-seed Wilber-Clatonia.

In Class D, Burwell makes its appearance in the duals. The Longhorns won the title in 2018, while finishing runner-up in 2017, 2019 and 2020. Burwell comes in as the No. 4 seed and takes on No. 5 seed Sutherland.

Girls districts get under way Friday.

The postseason will also get under way for the girls this week in four districts, starting on Friday.

The four sites will take place in Fremont (A-1), Madison (A-2), Lincoln Southeast (A-3) and Bridgeport (A-4).

Grand Island Senior High and Grand Island Central Catholic, along with Aurora and Central City head to the A-1 meet, while Ord and St. Paul compete in the A-2 meet, Adams Central, Centura Doniphan-Trumbull and Wood River travel to the A-3 meet, and Northwest and Arcadia-Loup City will be in the A-4 district.

The top four girls in each district will qualify to the girls state wrestling tournament in Omaha in two weeks.