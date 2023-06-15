Joseph Stein found his home away from home.

Son of Northwest football coach Kevin Stein, the Viking tight end announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he committed to play football at Northern Illinois University after high school.

“After the state track meet, we took a shorter visit the day after,” Stein said. “Two days later, we went back again after visiting another school and took a longer, more thorough junior day there. That kind of concluded my visits for the year for all colleges. Then I had two camps that weren’t bad but didn’t work out.

“It was kind of time for me to come down to a decision. I looked at all the schools, what I liked best, the coaches I liked best, the towns, the level of play, how they’ve ranked and ended up in seasons past and their development of the tight end position. Out of those schools, NIU was the best for me.”

Stein said he officially told the Huskies’ coaching staff he was committing on Wednesday evening.

“Two nights ago, I sat down with my parents, and we had a more thorough conversation about the decision,” he said. “We talked about all the different places and possibilities and came to a decision of NIU two nights ago. I texted some coaches and said ‘give me 24 hours of silence to sleep on it and find out where I’m at.’ I took those 24 hours and last night actually called coach (Thomas) Hammack and made the official commitment.”

In the last decade, Northern Illinois has won a Mid-American Conference title three times. They have 12 conference titles in school history and won a NCAA College Division national championship in 1963. The Huskies have also been to 14 bowl games in school history, including six in the past 10 years. Most notable, they played in the Orange Bowl in 2012 and lost 31-10 to Florida State.

Northern Illinois last season went 3-9 last season in a down year but Stein said their season was ravaged by injury.

“Last year’s season wasn’t as good of a record, but it didn’t deter me at all because I knew what their situation was,” Stein said. “Coach (Cory) White, their tight ends coach there, I met with him a couple of times on calls and met with him in person a couple of times. He’s been great and seems like the tough, down to Earth guy I’d like to play for.”

Another reason Stein said he was excited about playing for the Huskies was offensive coordinator Eric Eidsness, who helped develop Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert who played tight end at South Dakota State when Eidsness was offensive coordinator for the Jackrabbits.

“He (Eidsness) has a great history with the tight end position,” Stein said. “That started when he recruited Dallas Godert at SDSU. He developed that heavy 12/13 personnel tight end offense. That excites me that he was a guy who started that and got that in motion and recruited most of the big name tight ends SDSU has had in that past and brought it to a bigger platform at NIU.”

With his college decision out of the way, Stein’s attention heads back to Northwest where the Vikings look to make the state football playoffs for the ninth year in a row and improve upon last season’s 5-6 record and Class B quarterfinal finish.

“I think we’re going to surprise some people,” Stein said. “We just had our jamboree camp here with a couple of teams. We were doing great and running through with great intensity and good chemistry. We all came together there, and it gave us a lot more confidence. We’re ready to shock the world.”