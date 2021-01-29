Northwest shocks No. 5 York, moves into Central Conference title game

AURORA — York was hoping to do something it hadn’t done since 2018 on Friday night — make the Central Conference tournament championship.
But thanks to Shanae Suttles, she helped Northwest make other plans.
Behind a game-high 21 points from the Suttles, a 5-foot-7 senior, the Vikings upset the Class B No. 5-rated Dukes, 55-38, in a semifinal of the tournament played in Aurora.
It was Northwest’s first win over the Dukes in two tries — York picked up a 58-50 win in Grand Island on Jan. 9.
Northwest coach Russ Moerer said of the biggest differences in this game was rebounding. He added that they gained early confidence was gained when the Vikings were making their shots and credited Suttles for her play.
“The big difference was our rebounding. We did a great job of checking out,” Moerer said. “And our shots fell early and that got us going. We got contributions from everyone, especially from Shanae. She was hitting outside shots, and she drove the ball well too.”
The Vikings raced out to a 16-7 lead in the second quarter. They pushed their edge to 26-12 with around a minute left in the half, but York ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut its deficit to 26-15 at the break. The Dukes got three free throws to fall — two from Mattie Pohl and one from Masa Scheierman — as well as a bucket in the paint from Scheierman, York’s 6-1 junior.
The Dukes made things interesting to start the second half, going on a 4-0 run that forced Northwest head coach Russ Moerer to call a timeout with his team’s lead trimmed to 26-19. That run came from Maddie Portwine and Mattie Pohl layups.
York eventually got within 28-24 with 1:59 left in the third, but Northwest took control after that. The Vikings ended the third on a 5-0 run that included a quick-trigger 3-pointer from Suttles and a Kobye Costilla layup that gave the Vikings a 34-24 edge heading into the final eight minutes.
“They hurt us early on with offensive rebounds, so we had to go back to basketball fundamentals such as checking out, grabbing the ball with both hands. In big games, those are the big differences so we were pleased with what we did at the start of the fourth,” Moerer said.
Northwest sealed the win in the fourth by outscoring York 21-14. The Vikings connected on 10 free throws in the fourth.
Claire Caspersen added 11 points for the Vikings.
Northwest will play No. 4 Crete at 6 p.m. Saturday in Aurora for the conference championship. The Vikings fell to the Cardinals 40-30 on Dec. 11.
“Rebounding is always going to be key against Crete just because they don’t give you opportunities,” Moerer said. “We’ll have to get offensive rebounds so we can get chances. Crete is going to execute and be rock solid defensively.”