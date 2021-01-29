Northwest shocks No. 5 York, moves into Central Conference title game

AURORA — York was hoping to do something it hadn’t done since 2018 on Friday night — make the Central Conference tournament championship.

But thanks to Shanae Suttles, she helped Northwest make other plans.

Behind a game-high 21 points from the Suttles, a 5-foot-7 senior, the Vikings upset the Class B No. 5-rated Dukes, 55-38, in a semifinal of the tournament played in Aurora.

It was Northwest’s first win over the Dukes in two tries — York picked up a 58-50 win in Grand Island on Jan. 9.

Northwest coach Russ Moerer said of the biggest differences in this game was rebounding. He added that they gained early confidence was gained when the Vikings were making their shots and credited Suttles for her play.

“The big difference was our rebounding. We did a great job of checking out,” Moerer said. “And our shots fell early and that got us going. We got contributions from everyone, especially from Shanae. She was hitting outside shots, and she drove the ball well too.”

