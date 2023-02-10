The Northwest wrestling team is sitting in a good spot after the first day of the Class B, District 3 Meet.

The Vikings are currently sitting in third place with 40 points after Friday’s action at Northwest High School.

Northwest has all of its participants still alive. Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Roland Mendoza (120), Jonathan Taylor (126), Ian Arends (138), Nolan Moorman (170), Cooper Ewoldt (182) and Victor Isele (285) all made the semifinals

“It was a solid day for us,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “And two of our kids (Kaleb and Cooper) didn’t get to wrestle today and Cooper but that’s how it goes sometimes. We’ll take what we can get. I wanted to make sure we get everyone on the second day and give them an opportunity to qualify to state.

“We had some kids get some big wins for us. They put themselves in a really good position.”

Alex Linden (113), Kaydn Friesen (132), Theron Johnson (145), Caleb Vokes (152), Bo Bushhousen (160), Kolton Kerr (195) and Caden Dahlke (220) all suffered losses but are still alive.

No. 7 Cozad leads the way after the first day with 62 points, while No. 4 Hastings in second with 52.5.

Sybrandts said there’s a chance for the Vikings to get the district title.

“We’ve prepared all season for this so we’re battle tested and battle ready,” Sybrandts said. “It will be interesting to see how the kids come out tomorrow. I’m really excited to see what they can do.”

Day two action begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Top four finishers advance to the state meet.

Alberts leads GICC in C1 meet

ALBION - Ben Alberts led Grand Island Central Catholic at the Class C, District 1 Meet in Boone Central.

The 160-pounder is the lone semifinalist in the district meet.

Sam Mueller (145), Connor Johnson (170) and Treyton Renz (182) are still alive in the consolation rounds.

Day two action begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Top four finishers advance to the state meet.