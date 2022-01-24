Northwest snaps four-game skid to advance in Central Conference Tournament

Jensen credits the win as a team win.

“If one person is on fire we try to get them the ball as much as we can,” Jensen said. “Tonight just happened to be my night.”

After not having much success with outside shooting in the first half, Northwest shifted gears and worked more inside. The change of plans worked said Jensen.

“We couldn’t make a 3-pointer in the first half so we decided to go to the rim a lot more in the second half,” said Jensen.

That strategy paid off as Northwest (4-10) not only made shots, but drew fouls and made frequent trips to the free throw-line, as they went to the line 24 times in the second half alone. As a team, Northwest was 16-of-21 from the line.

Lakeview head coach Tyler Colvin said it wasn’t only the foul trouble, but the size difference that hurt them.

“We were a little undersized so we were banging around some bigger bodies,” Colvin said. “We were called for several ‘And-1’s’ and that kind of got them going.”

The second half for Lakeview on the scoreboard ended just like the first half, with 20 points. Northwest nearly doubled that output.