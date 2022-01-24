Northwest snaps four-game skid to advance in Central Conference Tournament

The Northwest boys basketball team kicked off their Central Conference tournament with a 56-40 win over Columbus Lakeview to snap a four-game skid Monday at Northwest High School.
Lakeview was leading the battle of the Vikings at the half 20-19.
But in the second half of the game Northwest took over in outscoring Lakeview 37-20 in the second half and never looked back.
NW coach Chip Bahe said no panic, and keeping composure were the keys to the success.
“We had a good offense purpose, I thought in the third quarter,” said Bahe. “We handled their zone (defense) got to the rim, and we knocked down a few three’s,” Bahe said.
I think the big thing was they did a heck of a job having really good offensive possessions, and an offensive purpose.”
A majority of the second half Scoring was from Wyatt Jensen. Northwest put up 37 points in the second half, 17 coming from Jensen.
Bahe said Jensen, who scored a game-high 23 points, has continued to improve as the season went along.
“He did a good job of getting his points at the glass, and at the free throw line,” Bahe said. “He is just such a hard worker, character, and kid. I’m proud of him.”
Jensen credits the win as a team win.
“If one person is on fire we try to get them the ball as much as we can,” Jensen said. “Tonight just happened to be my night.”
After not having much success with outside shooting in the first half, Northwest shifted gears and worked more inside. The change of plans worked said Jensen.
“We couldn’t make a 3-pointer in the first half so we decided to go to the rim a lot more in the second half,” said Jensen.
That strategy paid off as Northwest (4-10) not only made shots, but drew fouls and made frequent trips to the free throw-line, as they went to the line 24 times in the second half alone. As a team, Northwest was 16-of-21 from the line.
Lakeview head coach Tyler Colvin said it wasn’t only the foul trouble, but the size difference that hurt them.
“We were a little undersized so we were banging around some bigger bodies,” Colvin said. “We were called for several ‘And-1’s’ and that kind of got them going.”
The second half for Lakeview on the scoreboard ended just like the first half, with 20 points. Northwest nearly doubled that output.
Colvin said an early third quarter injury to Eli Osten, didn’t help their lack of offense in the second half.
“You lose Eli the first 90 seconds of the second half, it’s just hard for our guys to recover,” Colvin said. “But they made some nice second half adjustments and got the Jensen the ball, and he just took it to us.”
Lakeview only went to the stripe six times in the entire game, four of those coming in the second half.
Colvin said a silver lining was the performance by Maxwell Fremarak, who came through for his team scoring, 14, coming off the bench.
“Max can score, that’s why he has been getting more time for us,” said Colvin. “He started off the year as a JV (junior varsity) guy and has worked his way up. He can really put the ball in the hoop.
Fremarak was the only Lakeview player to reach the free throw line going 5-of-6 from the stripe.
Also, Northwest had five underclassmen score in the game.
Jensen said these younger guys have learned on the job at the varsity level, especially a couple freshmen.
“Sam Dinkelman, and Brandon Bykerk, they have come along real fast,” said Jensen. “From the beginning to now, they have made an amazing improvement.”
Bahe said the senior leadership on his squad has been the backbone of the team this season, win or lose.
“All four of our seniors have been such great leaders all season long ups and downs,” he said.
Bahe and Jensen both agreed that this season, although not what they hoped it would be to this point, has been a team effort. The team’s unofficial mantra has been, “It isn’t about me, it is about us.”
“This team believes 16 guys for 32 minutes,” said Bahe. He said he thinks are continuing to get better has the season rolls along. “We need to keep that going.”
It doesn’t get any easier for Northwest as they will enjoy the victory as they advance to take on Class B, No. xx and top seed Aurora. The game is set for 6 p.m. at Aurora.