The Northwest softball team had quite the season to remember in 2022.

The Vikings finished with a school-record 33 wins that included the school’s first-ever Class B state championship.

So entering the season, there would be expected pressure for Northwest in being the defending Class B state champions.

However, Viking coach Mitch Sadd said he doesn’t see it that way at all.

“I think there shouldn’t be any pressure on the kids this year, especially since we won it and it was last year,” Sadd said. “The kids just need to go out and just play softball. Do we want to get back there? Of course we do. But I think it’s off because we’ve been there and know what it takes to get back there.”

Northwest senior Kylie Caspersen said the Vikings will have the targets on their backs with being the defending Class B state champions.

“It’s actually going to be fun to have that but at the same time, it’s going to be tough to repeat since we know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Caspersen said.

The Vikings lost a talented senior class off of last year’s team. But there is experience returning for the Northwest.

The Vikings return four seniors in Caspersen, Kamrynn Mings, Kayla Koehn and Miah Kenny.

“I told the seniors that we are going to need great senior leadership out of them. So far, they’ve been doing that,” Sadd said.

Caspersen will be the starting pitcher for the Vikings. She did some pitching last year as she gave up 33 hits and had 38 strikeouts.

“I’m excited to be in that spot this year,” Caspersen said. “It’s going to be fun.”

Sadd said he feels Caspersen will do a good job filling in for All-Heartland Super Squad captain Ava Laurent at the starting pitcher position.

“She’s pitched a lot for us over the years,” Sadd said. “She’s bigger and stronger than what she was last year. Will she have the speed on her ball like Ava did, probably not but she’s got some good movement on her pitches.”

The Vikings also return four of their top six hitters from last year. Junior Kyra Ray had a .506 average that included 42 hits with 16 RBIs, while Mings was .449 with 44 hits and Reyse Zobel was .433 with 45 hits with a team-high 44 RBIs and nine home runs. Libby Loman had a .365 average with 38 RBIs.

And Ray and Mings were dangerous on the basepaths as they stole 25 and 23 bases, respectively, last year.

Sadd said he sees Ava Smith, Jolie O’Hara and Laiken Dorsey along with Grand Island Senior High transfer Lily Martinez doing some good things this year, as well as a few freshmen that have a chance to play as well.

“We lost some great senior players off of last year’s team who did a lot for us but we still have some experience returning that includes some sophomores,” he said. “I think this group is a lot more focused. We’re trying to put people in the right spots to see what works for us. If we can find the right pieces, we have a chance to be tough once again.”

The Vikings host Hastings in their season opener at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest fell to the Tigers in the opener last year, but Sadd said he felt that was the best thing to happen to them, especially since Northwest was ranked preseason No. 1.

“I really believe that helped us more than anything because it told our kids that we can’t just show up and play,” Sadd said. “I think the girls will definitely be ready to play once Thursday gets here.”

Caspersen said the Vikings have the ability to repeat but knows it’s going to take a lot of hard work to make that happen.

“We’re going to need to put in a lot of work during practice and stay focused,” Caspersen said. “We need to make sure we are doing everything right every day and do the little things right in order for us to be successful.”