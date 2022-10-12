Northwest starts 2-0 at state tournament

HASTINGS - Delivering under intense pressure.

They're the moments players live for, and Northwest softball team had that moment Wednesday night.

Tied 3-all in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore catcher Reyse Zobel got it started for the Vikings with a walk. Kylie Casepersen joined her on the bags after singling on a bunt.

With two runners on, facing an 0-1 count, junior outfielder Kamrynn Mings bunted and reached first on a Wahoo error. On the same error, senior Talia Bandt, who came in as a courtesy runner for Zobel, scored.

Class B No. 3 Northwest won on a walk-off 4-3 over No. 1 Wahoo to advance to the winner's bracket final of the Class B state softball tournament on Wednesday at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

"Coming into it, we knew we were going to have to play our A-game, and it was going to be a good game," senior pitcher Ava Laurent said. "I told the girls, 'we're either going to win this game or lose this game together. We'll either come out on top or we won't.' Coming together, putting all of our doubts into one and playing as a team definitely pulled us through."

Northwest jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and Northwest coach Mitch Sadd thought they had the game in the bag.

"We come out and jump on them 3-0," Sadd said. "I thought we might get this train running full force, but we kind of got on a lull there where we left a lot of base runners on and couldn't finish. That was our only problem. I think we left 12 or 13 base runners. If we could have kept it going there, I think the game would've been a blowout."

Wahoo's first baseman Jaiden Swanson hit a 2-run home run to left field in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2. Sidney Smart hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth to tie it at 3-all.

"We couldn't throw the pitch we wanted to because the wind was blowing it back on the plate," Sadd said. "The wind really affected that. I had them scouted, and I think if we could have thrown the pitch I wanted to tonight, it would've been a different ballgame too."

Wind was 20-30 miles per hours gusting to 45 the entire day. Laurent threw 14 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings, allowing six hits. Ninety out of her 120 pitches were strikes.

"We're definitely excited," Laurent said. "At the beginning of the season, our one goal at the beginning of the season was to make it to Friday and the championship game. This game puts us one step closer, and we're going to pull through and hopefully come out on top."

Kyra Ray led Northwest at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three bunts. Four other Vikings went 1-for-3 at the plate.

In their opening game of the state softball tournament, Northwest shut out No. 6 Seward, 9-0.

The two teams were scoreless through the first inning and a half when the Vikings' bats came alive at the top of their second batting rotation.

Urbanski got it started for the Vikings, hitting a ground ball to left field for a double. Baasch then singled on a hard ground ball to center, scoring Urbanski. Baasch stole second and Zobel hit an RBI single back to center field to go up 2-0.

After a Caspersen walk, Kamrynn Mings hit an RBI single to second. The scoring ended for Northwest on a Libby Loman 2-run home run to center field.

In the bottom of the fourth, Baasch hit another RBI single and scored Urbanski. Zobel then popped out to third, and Caspersen hit an RBI groundout to go up 7-0.

Laurent ended the game in the bottom of the fifth on a walk-off 2-run home run to center field.

"With our team, that's been the thing the whole season, it takes us a little momentum to get going," Sadd said. "Every now and then we'll get things going in that first inning but not very often. After that, we didn't look back. We just kept hitting the ball hard."

Laurent threw a no-hitter, with eight strikeouts in five innings. Urbanski led the team at the plate with a 3-for-3 game. Baasch went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Libby Loman went 2-for-2, also with two RBIs.

After advancing farther than they ever have on the winners' side of the bracket, Northwest will play No. 2 Blair at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for the right to play in the championship game for the first time in school history.

"Keep hitting the ball and playing great defense, and we'll play right with Blair," Sadd said.

Northwest 9, Seward 0

Seward; 000; 00—0; 0; 0

Northwest; 005; 22—9; 11; 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Sides. 2B—NW: Urbanski. HR—NW: Laurent, Loman.

Northwest 4, Wahoo 3

Northwest; 300; 000 1—4; 7; 2

Wahoo; 000; 201; 0—3; 6; 4

WP—Laurent. LP—Iversen. 2B—WA: Iversen, Smart, Swanson. HR—WA: Swanson.