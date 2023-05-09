HOLDREGE — Coming into the 1,600 boys’ relay, the Northwest boys trailed by three points to Aurora for the team title.

Then came the Vikings.

Northwest anchor Chris Medlock stormed back, passing Hastings on the last leg of the race to win with a 3:29:39. The win brought Northwest the Class B, District 5 title, outscoring Aurora 99-96 Tuesday at Holdrege.

Medlock was part of the 1,600 relay with Tegan Lemkau, Alex Portillo and Owen Schulte.

“Chris Medlock, what a run,” Northwest coach Brandon Harrtington said. “Just a stud. That’s the way he’s been doing it, and that’s why we got him there. It shows a lot of heart which is what our guys have.”

After having the girls title locked up for a while, Harrington was ecstatic the boys were able to complete the team sweep on Tuesday.

“Unreal. That’s our guys’ team right there,” he said. “That’s the way they’ve been attacking meets and races with their competitiveness. I can’t say enough about the guys, especially Chris and Tegan (Lemkau) who have been absolute studs for us. Alex (Portillo) hopefully gets in in the 300s, and it looks like he will. And then we have a sophomore on here, Owen Schulte, and he’s been running his butt off and training hard and putting himself in a good position. Hopefully, we get a medal down at the state meet, but our guys showed up today. We get (Trevor) Retzlaff in. We get (Caleb) Vokes in in the pole vault. Vic (Isele) and (Garrett) Snodgrass both throw well. Joe Stein wins the discus. It’s been one thing after another that led to this, and I couldn’t be more proud of these dudes.”

The Northwest boys had eight for sure state qualifiers in the meet.

On the girls’ side, Northwest beat Aurora 115-77 for the team title. Harrington said some girls stepped up today to help carry the Vikings.

“We had a couple spots that when you looked at it on paper, we were inbetween on a couple of things, and we’re going to end up getting a lot of additional qualifiers and a few girls who surprised themselves and many got in,” he said.

“Obviously, Avyn Urbanski won and Aizlynn Krafka (100 hurdles) went out and did her thing, but we got all three pole vaulters in, end up with hopefully additional qualifiers in the hurdles and then the 400 relay and Reyse Zobel throws well and gets in the discus as well. Tessa Scheer also PR’d in the high jump. Just shows the hard work and the coaching our coaches put in with these kids. For them to score the amount of points they did is outstanding.”

Urbanski made state in three events, winning the 100 (12.20), 200 (25.43) and was a part of the winning 4oo relay team (49.54) with Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman. She has the leading time in the 100 and is second in the 200 in Class B, according to athletic.net. The relay team is fourth after Tuesday’s race.

Last year during state, Urbanski finished sixth, eighth and fourth, respectively. She said heading into state this year, she’s focused on the basics which she hopes will end up in better results.

“First, just make it out of the blocks and make finals. And then I would like to place higher than I did last year. Just do better and try my best, really. That’s all I can control.”

Harrington said the best part of the girls’ team is a majority of the athletes will likely medal.

“When you can do that, it makes it a lot of fun down at the state meet,” he said. “Now, you get into tracking points and see where it ends up. I’ll have to look at all the districts to see how it shakes out. With some of the events we can score high in, I hope the girls have a good state meet, and we can be in the top 10 for sure.”

The Northwest girls had 13 state qualifiers in the meet.

As for sweeping the district team titles, Harrington said he believes Northwest has a “very rich tradition” when it comes to track and field, and he’s glad they’ve been able to sustain their success. Both teams won the B-5 meet last year as well.

“It’s huge,” he said. “That’s the goal every year and for us to get a chance to repeat in both in such a tough district with so many good teams to me shows the power. Our coaching staff does an amazing job in all areas. It’s just a show of our kids and their character and the way they work and prepare. I’m beside myself. It’s unbelievable.”

The Vikings, as well as the other teams in the district, could have more state qualifiers depending on other district results.