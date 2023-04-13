Coming off of back-to-back losses to Class B, No. 3 Lexington and No. 5 Columbus Scotus, No. 10 Northwest looked to get back on track.

The Vikings did just that, winning their Central Conference tournament first round match against Aurora, 3-0.

“These past two practices after the loss to Columbus Scotus, we’ve just been really intense and trying to stay positive,” senior Caden Keller said. “Getting this win today is hopefully going to propel us to getting some more wins before state.”

Northwest assistant coach John Kenna said the difference in their two recent losses against rated foes was their ability to finish shots. He said Thursday’s match against the Huskies was a good test for what they had been working on, considering they dropped 10 into the box.

“We really have to focus on finishing because the last couple of games, that’s what held us back,” Kenna said. “We’ve had some opportunities but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Getting a couple of those 1-2 passes in the final third helps alleviate and create some space against a tight defensive team. I thought all-in-all, the energy of every player and the subs that came in, they really brought a lot of intensity.”

Their first goal of the match came in the 11th minute when senior Riccardo Rapposelli found freshman Khale Daniel for the score, his first of the season. Kenna said it’s great to see the freshman achieve success on the varsity level.

“When you put him in, especially as a freshman, he’s able to grasp the speed of the game,” he said. “He sees the field really well. He’s good on the ball, and I really like him in that middle because he helps control with Keller and with Keene. They work well together as a little triangle back there.”

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Ten minutes into the second period, senior Jack Kenna, coach Kenna’s son, put the ball into play on a corner kick, finding Keller for the score.

“We spent some time on these corner kicks just with our timing,” coach Kenna said. “I thought that showed this week. It’s really nice when you can work on it in practice and see it in the game and execute it. They did a really good job, and Jack has been getting some really good balls in there off our corner kicks, so it gives us some opportunity.”

Northwest’s final goal came from senior Cross Gordoa, who put some English on his kick and bent it around the Huskies’ defense.

Northwest had 20 shots in the match, nine of which were on goal. Aurora (3-4) had five shots, three of which were on goal. The Huskies also dealt with injuries in the match.

Senior Britton Kemling briefly left the game after injuring his shoulder on the Vikings’ track that surrounds the field. Freshman Canon Allen sustained what appeared to be a leg injury and did not return the game.

The Vikings will play No. 9 Schuyler on Saturday in the semifinals, who they’ve yet to play this season. Northwest (6-3) has two losses against conference foes this season. Kenna said the strength of their conference makes every team better.

“When a lot of the teams are competing, you can’t take any game lightly, and we noticed that,” he said. “We’ve been on the opposite side of that some times, so you have to bring it every game. I like that because I think a lot of us cheer for each other but also push each other, so it’s good to see good competition.”

Girls

Northwest 10,

Crete 0

Class B No. 5 Northwest got off to a slow start.

Viking coach Jess Herrmann said she felt it was due to all of the press they received this week after their 2-0 win over No. 4 Columbus Scotus on Monday.

“I thought the first half we played a little tight,” she said. “There was a lot of hype this week with the 7-0 start and all of the attention we’re getting, so I thought the girls played with a lot of pressure, so we just talked to the girls at halftime about relaxing and playing loose and the second half was a lot better performance I thought.”

It wasn’t for long before the Vikings got going, scoring four goals in the first period and six in the second to win 10-0 over Crete just before the full 80 minutes were finished. Eight out of their 10 goals were scored by different players.

“It’s fun to get a lot of different girls involved and seeing some success and trying some different passes and getting everybody involved makes the game a lot more fun,” Herrmann said.

Through eight matches, Northwest hasn’t given up one goal. The Cardinals only had one true shot on goal in the match. Herrmann said giving up one goal this season is “not an easy feat.”

“It starts in the back with Felicia (Johansson) knowing where to be at all times, but Grace Watson hopped in there tonight and had a couple of saves that were crucial when they just about scored on us,” she said. “It starts with our goalies but really our whole midfield and defense and just being able to play keep away. If the other team isn’t having a lot of touches on the ball, it’s going to really limit how many goal attempts they’re going to have.”

Northwest had 37 shots in the match, 18 of which were on goal. Ava Smith, Leah Carlson, Anna Keller, Lupe Sanchez, Evie Keller, Lexie Lilienthal, Marcela Rogers and Taylor Brown were the players who scored goals in the matches.

The Vikings (8-0) will play York in their semifinal match on Saturday. Northwest beat the Dukes 3-0 earlier this season. Riding an undefeated record, Herrmann said every team this season is aiming to be the one to knock them off.

“York played us pretty tough,” she said. “We were down a couple of girls for a variety of reasons. They packed the box on us, so we weren’t able to get quite as many open looks as we would like. I think if we see them again, we will have to adjust a little bit. Every team is going to give us they’re best effort right now.”