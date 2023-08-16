The Northwest cross country teams found a lot of success during the 2022 season.

The Viking boys qualified to the state meet for the third time in four years, while the girls captured the Central Conference meet for the second consecutive year.

Now Northwest wants to improve on those accomplishments in 2023. Viking coach Joel Hope said the Vikings, who have 35 total runners out, have been working hard in trying to make that happen.

“We’re off to a great start so far. We had a great summer where our kids logged in a lot of miles,” Hope said. “Plus, we’ve had great weather to start off with so that’s been nice.”

On the boys side, Hope said there will be a lot of new faces this season after losing four seniors off of last year’s team that finished eighth at state.

Despite all that, qualifying to the state meet remains the No. 1 goal for the boys.

“That’s really all the boys have been talking about,” Hope said. “We may have some new faces but they know it’s always the same goal.”

Caden Sheffield and Kahle Daniel are the only returning members of that team. Hope said those runners have been looking strong so far and expects senior Christian Mendoza, a Grand Island Senior High transfer, as well as freshman Ethan Smith to be part of the mix.

“Caden and Kahle are the only kids coming back and they have been looking strong in practices,” Hope said. “We add Christian and Ethan into the mix who I think can be big contributors for us. We just need to find that consistency throughout the season but getting better in every meet.”

While the girls are looking for their third-straight Central Conference title, there is some motivation. Northwest just missed qualifying to the state meet by five points in last year’s district meet.

“We were that close in making it so that has motivated them for this year,” Hope said.

The girls still had two qualifiers in Olivia Chapman and Peyton Smith. Hope said he sees those two having good seasons. Chapman was also a state track qualifier in the 3,200.

“Olivia has been motivated for us and has been on fire since the cross country season got over. She had a great track season,” Hope said. “Peyton has been looking really well in practices. She’s motivated to get back to the state meet.”

Marissa Miles, a four-year runner, and Madison Brown are other runners Hope sees having strong seasons as well.

“Marissa is a four-year runner that has gotten better every year, and Madison is someone who came on for us in track last year and we’re hoping she can be our No. 4 runner,” he said. “We just need to get better every week and hope to run our best in October.”

The Vikings open the season with a home meet at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Veterans Athletic Complex. Hope said that it should be a fun meet as there are a number of quality programs that will be attending the meet such as Aurora, Minden, Elkhorn Mt. Michael and many more.

“We are ready to get going with the home meet next Friday,” Hope said. “There are a lot of good teams coming. We’re excited to run against a lot of quality teams.”