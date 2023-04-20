The Northwest track and field teams competed with heavy hearts Thursday.

The Vikings were competing for former coach Dave Gee, who has been battling health issues over the past year.

Northwest came through by winning sweeping the team titles during the Dave Gee Invite Thursday at Northwest High School.

NW coach Brandon Harrington, who competed for Gee in the mid 2000’s, said the Vikings wanted to win the team titles for the former coach, who won two team state titles for Northwest in both the boys and girls as head coach.

“We talked to the kids yesterday about how much coach Gee has meant to the Northwest track program over the years and has the meet named after him,” Harrington said. “A lot of the kids were like ‘We’re going to win it for coach Gee’. That made the two wins a lot of fun.

“Plus sweeping the home invite is always a goal we want to accomplish during the season. We had a lot of nice performances from a lot of kids. I think we came close to scoring in every event.”

The Viking girls won the team title with 120 points, 26 more than runner-up Aurora.

Northwest won five events and had 24 medalists.

Olivia Chapman led the Vikings with two individual victories. The Northwest sophomore won both the 1,600 (5:58.41) and the 3,200 (12:36.92). Harrington said Chapman had a good day.

“She is a girl who is just getting better and better every day,” Harrington said. “She is just a great kid that just works, works, works.”

Avyn Urbanski captured the 100 (12.14), while Aizlynn Krafka took the 100 hurdles (15.33). Urbanski was part of the winning 400 relay (50.09) with Krya Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman).

“Avyn just keeps running well for us. She’s been very consistent for us this year,” Harrington said. “And I think Aizlynn is another girl that is just getting better and better in her events. And our 400 relay had another nice performance today. Just need to fix some pieces on it. But we’ll be ok.

“Overall, the girls are just doing a great job for us.”

On the boys side, Northwest won the meet with 120 points, 19 more than Aurora.

The Vikings won three events but did have 18 medalists. That included finishing with six seconds.

Kian Botts claimed the 800 (2:03.26), while Ben Sutherland won the 3,200 (10:39.44). Botts was part of the winning 1,600 relay (3:33.51) with Owen Schulte, Tegan Lemkau and Chris Medlock.

“Kian really had a big day. He goes on and wins the 800. He also ran a 2:02 split on the 3,200 relay that finished second for us and runs well on the 1,600 relay. He’s a kid that runs any event for us from the 400 to the 3,200. Ben put a nice performance together in the 3,200,” Harrington said.

Harrington added he was impressed with what Alex Portillo, Trevor Retzlaff and Spencer Snodgrass did in their events. Portillo finished third in the 300 hurdles (42.12), while Retzlaff was third in the 110 hurdles (15.63) in what was strong hurdle races, while Snodgrass was second in the shot put (49-1 1/4).

“Those kids competed well for us. Alex and Trevor ran great hurdle races for us, and Spencer went out and got a personal best in the shot put. We have a lot of kids that just did great things for us today.”

Lucy Ghaifan was the lone winner for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls, who finished seventh with 38 points. Ghaifan claimed the shot put (37-7). The Crusaders had six medalists.

The GICC boys finished ninth with 13 points. Ben Alberts led the Crusaders with a fourth-place finish in the 400 (51.99), while the GICC 400 relay team of Graham Stava, Ishmael Nadir, Thomas Birch and Connor Johnson finished fourth (45.67).

Both schools will have athletes compete in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships at 3 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School.