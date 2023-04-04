In brutal conditions for spring sports in April, it took the Class B, No. 7 Northwest girls a little bit to warm up.

The first 10 minutes of the Vikings’ match against Elkhorn were controlled by the Antlers, who used their physicality and speed to race down the field and get a few shots up.

However, none of their shots got past Northwest senior goalkeeper Felicia Johansson. And in the 32nd minute, Northwest’s sophomore Lupe Sanchez lofted a ball into the air just over Elkhorn’s goalkeeper and into the net, scoring the only goal of the match in Northwest’s 1-0 victory on Tuesday night at Viking Stadium.

“That was one of those where we kept doing the right things and could never break through,” Northwest coach Jess Herrmann said. “Finally the defense made a mistake and Lexie (Lilienthal) was able to get the ball through and Lupe finished which was good because I know we didn’t have a lot of chances today.”

Herrmann said she thought Elkhorn did a good job of being aggressive to start the match, but that Northwest wasn’t playing the way they’re capable.

“If we just slow down and play together and play to our abilities, I think the outcome is usually going to be in our favor,” she said. “Elkhorn is a fantastic team. They forced us into doing things we don’t normally do, but they fought hard.”

The Antlers nearly scored at the 50 minute mark as freshman Ella Rodgers found the rebound as a ball ricocheted off the top of the goal on a free kick. Rodgers got the ball past Johansson for the goal but was called offsides.

Players along the touch lines on Northwest’s side were wrapped in blankets, as feels-like temperatures hovered around the low 20s and the wind blew around 30 miles per hour. Herrmann said both teams showed a certain level of mental toughness playing in the conditions.

“We did have it (the wind) at our back, but I really think we did better going against it in the first half,” she said. “A top team with a tough wind, you just have to stay focused the whole 80.”

Northwest had eight shots while Elkhorn had six. Both teams had three shots on goal in the match.

The Vikings have outscored their five opponents 20-1 this season. Herrmann said credit goes to the kids and the work they’ve put in growing up.

“They’re great kids to work with,” she said. “They’re skilled. They’ve all played soccer since they were young. It doesn’t have a whole to do with what we’ve been doing the last two weeks. They just grew up playing the game and love it and are great kids that practice really hard. They just want to do the right things.”

Northwest (5-0) takes on Lexington (4-0) and No. 4 Columbus Scotus (5-0) in their next two matches. Herrman said the Vikings need to work on holding leads while the other team is ultra aggressive.

“I thought toward the end here, we got a little bit frantic,” she said. “Elkhorn being down one, they put their foot to the pedal, and we played too frantic. We just need to relax and keep doing the things that we did the other 70 minutes rather than freak out and allow them to get a lot of good looks.”

Boys

Northwest 4, Holdrege 0

It was a “complete” showing from Class B, No. 6 Northwest, who controlled time of possession and coasted to a 4-0 victory over Holdrege.

“That was a really good, complete game,” Viking assistant coach John Kenna said. “The boys really executed what we wanted to do in terms of moving the ball quicker and moving it around, and it created a lot of opportunities. We have to come focused tomorrow because we have Lexington on Thursday. It will be a good battle and a good rematch from the state game.”

Northwest went up 1-0 seven minutes into the match when senior Caden Keller found fellow senior Peyton Atwood for the goal. In the 26th minute, freshman Khale Daniel kicked a perfect pass to senior Cross Gordoa to go up 2-0.

In the second period in the 51st minute, Keller again found Atwood on a cross, going up 3-0. One minute later, senior Jack Kenna hit senior Trevyn Keene on a corner kick and Keene scored on a header for their final goal of the night.

“What we’ve been focusing on is getting that ball a little lower on the ground and moving that in versus in the error,” coach Kenna said about their passing. “It creates way more chances.”

The Vikings had 23 shots and 11 shots on goal compared to just two and two for the Dusters. Northwest also had four corner kicks, while Holdrege had two.

Northwest (4-1) will face No. 3 Lexington and No. 8 Columbus Scotus in their next two matches. After the Vikings’ first loss of the season to York last week, coach Kenna said it helped them learn a few things.

“We have to bring it every game, and we have to be proficient with how we attack the ball and our defensive organization and how we connect to the mids and the forwards,” he said. “It’s getting there. We honestly just have to keep doing what we’re doing and get a little quicker and more proficient with it. I thought our possession tonight was excellence, and we’re going to definitely need that on Thursday.”