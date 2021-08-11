Northwest to add girls wrestling program

Northwest will be adding a girls wrestling program.

The Northwest school board approved a girls wrestling team starting this upcoming season. It’s a decision which Viking coach Brian Sybrandts is glad to have happened.

“It’s an exciting time. It gives girls another opportunity to participate in something,” he said. “I can’t thank our board and our administration enough to give these girls an equal opportunity to wrestle.”

Girls wrestling is growing around the country as there are many colleges and universities that have women’s wrestling programs, including Hastings College. The Olympics also have women’s wrestling.

In Nebraska, it became a fully sanctioned high school sport this past May.

The first-ever girls state wrestling tournament took place at York High School in 2020 where more than 100 girls took part in a one-day event. It was moved to a two-day event the following season.