Northwest to add girls wrestling program

Northwest will be adding a girls wrestling program.
The Northwest school board approved a girls wrestling team starting this upcoming season. It’s a decision which Viking coach Brian Sybrandts is glad to have happened.
“It’s an exciting time. It gives girls another opportunity to participate in something,” he said. “I can’t thank our board and our administration enough to give these girls an equal opportunity to wrestle.”
Girls wrestling is growing around the country as there are many colleges and universities that have women’s wrestling programs, including Hastings College. The Olympics also have women’s wrestling.
In Nebraska, it became a fully sanctioned high school sport this past May.
The first-ever girls state wrestling tournament took place at York High School in 2020 where more than 100 girls took part in a one-day event. It was moved to a two-day event the following season.
With it being a sanctioned sport, there will be a girls state meet in conjunction with the boys in Omaha during the 2022 state tournament. According to the NSAA season format on its website, the girls tournament will be a one-class division with 12 weight classes that is scheduled to be a two-day event on Feb. 18-19 at the CHI Center Omaha while the boys will be a three-day event. There will be eight participants in each weight class.
The girls will qualify from a district tournament that will take place the previous week on Feb. 11 at assigned schools. Just like in the boys, the top four placers from each district will qualify to the state tournament.
Sybrandts said he sees many schools adding girls wrestling to their programs in the near future. Ravenna, St. Paul and Centura are other area schools that have added girls wrestling as of right now. The registration date for schools to add girls wrestling is Sept. 1.
“It’s one of the fastest-growing sports and I think it’s really going to take off. There were only 38 schools that had girls wrestling as of last Thursday and after (Monday) night, it was up to 62,” Sybrandts said. “I think it’s a good thing for wrestling to have girls participate in it.”