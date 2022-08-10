Northwest to play first two home games at different sites

On the road again.

After playing its first two games away from Grand Island, the Northwest football team was supposed to return for a week three game in front of their home crowds.

However, the Vikings’ offseason renovations aren’t quite complete.

Instead of running out on the new turf field underneath the new lights in week three, Northwest will play Seward at Hastings College on Sept. 9 and will then play Elkhorn North in week four Sept. 16 at Grand Island Senior High.

Northing football coach Kevin Stein said he doesn’t expect it to really affect his team.

“It just kind of is what it is,” Stein said. “It’s a short-term setback for the long-term plan. When we are able to jump on our own field, it will be during district play and in the playoffs when competition is a little more heated and more intense and a little more fun to play in. We’ll do the best we can and look forward to when we can get on it.”

Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche shared the same sentiment and said that finding new locations has been relatively easy.

“It’s a small price to pay for the amenities we’re building to serve our student athletes,” Fritsche said. “Cindy (Wells) at Senior High is so kind and accommodating, and Hastings College loves to have good football on their campus, so they’ve been accommodating as well. It’s been a pretty good process to get it all done.”

The delays haven’t changed the Vikings’ practice location, as they’ve never been able to use the varsity field for practice because it couldn’t hold up to the wear and tear.

Fristche said that they expect the renovations to be complete near the end of September at the latest. That means that unless locations switch, Northwest will have to wait until week seven when they host Gering to utilize its new amenities.

He also said that it’s important to remember that the band and soccer teams and everyone else understands that the wait is worth it.

The announcement wasn’t a surprise to Stein as he knew of multiple timelines during the spring, and he hasn’t made a big deal out of it to his players. While the Vikings wait, the excitement continues to build.

“It’s like a birthday present that we’re not able to open up yet,” Stein said. “They’re making something pretty nice over there.”