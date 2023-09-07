After dropping its past two games and having a 5-5 record, the Northwest softball team needed an early spark against city-rival Grand Island Central Catholic.

Reyse Zobel provided that early spark.

The senior catcher blasted a home run off the left-field foul pole in the opening inning. That was the first of nine hits for the Vikings during Thursday’s 10-2 win over the Crusaders in six innings at the Vets Complex.

The game was called in the sixth because of the eight-run mercy rule.

Even though GICC went on to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, NW coach Mitch Sadd said he felt the home run, which was Zobel’s first of the year, was an energy booster.

“Any time you can start off ahead like that is always huge, especially in a city game,” Sadd said. “Reyse is capable of doing anything anytime but the kid has been driving the ball well. We don’t need the big drive, just need her to drive runners over but that hit was big.”

Pitcher Libby Loman also provided a spark for the Vikings. She gave up four hits and had seven strikeouts against GICC. She sat down nine straight batters at one point in the game.

“That had to be one of her better performances for us,” Sadd said. “She really pitched well for us.”

Northwest’s big inning happened in the third, where the Vikings scored four runs on three hits. Loman provided the key hit with a two-RBI single to score Kylie Caspersen and Jolie O’Hara.

Ava Smith led the offense by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double, while Loman was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

“I thought we hit the ball very well all the way through the lineup tonight, especially in that inning,” Sadd said.

GICC coach Maria Tibbetts said momentum really went Northwest’s way in the third inning.

“We gave up a few hits and our pitchers just weren’t on target tonight,” Tibbetts said. “I felt we had good at-bats at times, but later on, we were pressing too much when we didn’t need to. Momentum just got in their favor after that inning.”

But the Crusaders didn’t back down after falling behind 10-1 in the sixth inning.

After Avery O’Boyle reached on an error, Bri Saddler blasted an RBI double to score O’Boyle. But Loman got Shaylee Meister to fly out to Kamrynn Mings at center field to end the game.

O’Boyle hit a RBI single to bring home Anna Tibbetts in the first inning.

Coach Tibbetts said she was happy to see the Crusaders try to keep the game going in the sixth inning.

“We battled hard and had some good hits,” she said. “We did fight back but we fought back too late.”

As for Northwest, Sadd said he hopes the win can help get some confidence back to the Vikings.

“We’ve been struggling the past few games and things haven’t gone our way, but we’ve been playing good teams,” Sadd said. “I think we were playing Northwest softball tonight. But the girls have continued to battle and I’m proud of them for that. Hopefully this win will carry over into the next couple of games.”

Northwest will play at North Platte on Monday, while GICC plays at the Hastings Invite Saturday.

Northwest 10, GICC 2

Northwest; 114; 013–10; 9; 1

Grand Island CC; 100; 001–2; 4; 1

WP–Loman. LP–Saddler. 2B–NW: Smith. GICC: Saddler. 3B–GICC: Tibbetts. HR–NW: Zobel.