Northwest wins with two different styles in home double dual

Coming off of Thursday’s 8-2 loss to Class B No. 7 Hastings, No. 1 Northwest needed to perform well on Saturday to stay near the top teams in their class.

After winning 2-0 in a pitcher’s duel against No. 4 Beatrice and 16-8 over No. 5 Omaha Skutt Catholic, it’s safe to say they’re right there in contention for the best team in Class B.

“Really big day,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “Especially coming out of Hastings, we didn’t do really well over there. We did everything we needed to do to win both ball games. Beatrice is a great ball club. We came in and shut them out and did everything we needed to there.”

Northwest started the morning against Beatrice. Scoreless through the first five and a half innings, the Vikings were looking for someone to make a play.

Avyn Urbanski got the momentum started with a double on a hard ground ball to center field. It was the first Northwest hit since the bottom of the third. Grace Baasch followed suit and brought Urbanski home on an RBI single.

Three batters later, Kamrynn Mings hit a ground out to Beatrice’s shortstop, but it was enough to bring Baasch home and go up 2-0.

In the top of the seventh, Beatrice got a runner on base but as was the case all game, the Vikings’ defense and pitcher Ava Laurent stepped up and didn’t let anyone come home.

“The first game was a really fun game,” Laurent said. “We had a full practice yesterday, and we just hit so it was fun to put everything together and come as one. I’m glad I did as good as I did but it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates behind me. My outfielders are always there for me now matter what and my middies too. They’re excellent.”

Laurent took a pitch to the foot in the game, but it didn’t affect her performance. She threw 12 strikeouts and no walks in the game, only giving up four hits.

At the plate, the Vikings were led by Urbanski who went 2-for-3 with the double and Baasch who went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

In the second game of the day, the bats came alive to the tune of 15 hits, including three home runs, on Northwest’s way to the five inning run-rule win over Omaha Skutt Catholic.

Northwest took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but Skutt Catholic, behind Riece Kahler’s grand slam, roared back in the top of the second to tie it at 8-all.

From there, the Vikings’ defense blanked the SkyHawks. Urbanski had the play of the game defensively in the top of the first when she robbed Kaitlin Foral of a home run. Urbanski backed up all the way to the fence, caught the ball as it was going over, fell down making the catch but still managed to hold on.

“Stopping that one from going over as a home run and falling over the fence was great,” Sadd said. “We do find the fence drills all the time, but she’s a great athlete out there.”

Laurent came in relief in the top of the second inning and finished the game out to pick up the win. She threw five strikeouts and no walks, giving up one hit in her three innings.

“Coming here and playing Beatrice and Skutt is just as big as playing Hastings,” Laurent said. “We totally flipped our mindset and everything coming into today and it really helped. Coming together, working together and showing up as a team and not for ourselves helped.”

At the plate, Northwest was led by freshman Libby Loman, who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and her home run. Sophomore Kyra Ray also chipped in four RBIs and went 3-for-4.

Northwest, Hastings and Beatrice all have one loss on the season after Beatrice downed the Tigers 14-3 in the double dual.

Hastings defeated Omaha Skutt 7-4 in the other game.

Sadd said the competition only helps his team further down the road.

“Last year, we did the same thing and brought Norris and Beatrice into that,” Sadd said. “We went 0-3 in that one. We’re trying to bring the top teams out here to come play us because we’re not able to get them out this way very often.”