Many of the faces have changed for the Northwest girls golf team.

Gone are a group of seniors, including two medalists, that helped the Vikings finish sixth in Class B last year.

Northwest also has a new coach for the upcoming season. Peyton Traudt, who was an assistant under former coach Alex Hull, is the new coach stepping into the position.

Traudt said it will be a new look for the Vikings this season but the new players are ready for their chance.

“It will be a completely different look from last year,” she said. “But a lot of the girls that will be stepping into that new varsity position challenged those girls for spots last year and they were really close in making varsity. I think they will be ready for their chance.”

Northwest has four seniors leading the way in Jenna Hudnall, Karsyn Wood, Jaci Wattier and Mikayla Ziller. Traudt said those players, along with Maci Mendoza and Kylee Swanson, did pretty well on the junior varsity squad last year as well as placed in a few of the varsity tournaments the JV’s participated in. She added the seniors are good leaders.

“Most of them placed in really good Class C varsity meets for us, and that’s a good experience for them because it got them used to it knowing that this year they would have five spots to fill,” Traudt said. “They won’t be quite as nervous when we get the season going this week. They know what to expect in a varsity tournament setting.

“And our seniors have been a big part of our golf program. They’ve seen what it takes to be successful and they have grown as leaders for us and understand the culture we have built. They are helping the younger players and are continuing to grow themselves.”

Traudt said a few things need to happen for Northwest to have a successful season.

“We need to focus on our little errors and improve on those errors,” she said. “We need to make little improvements to keep moving forward. We want to capitalize on those smaller errors. We need to focus on our short game and be confident in it. We’ll need to show up and compete and leave nothing on the table. It will be great for us.”

The Vikings open on Thursday at the Central City scramble. Traudt said Northwest is ready to get the season going.

“That’s a good little meet for us to begin with, and the girls are ready to get going and show us what they can do,” Traudt said.