Avyn Urbanski basically woke up one day and wanted to be on the track and field team at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The Northwest senior signed a letter of intent to compete for the Mavericks Friday in front of family and friends Friday at Northwest High School.

Urbanski, who announced on Twitter two weeks ago that she decided on going to compete for the Mavs, said she was worried leading up to the decision but felt it was just right.

“I just prayed to get it figured out and make the right decision,” Urbanski said. “One day, I just woke up and realized it was for me.”

Urbanski had plenty of other interests to choose from, which included Nebraska, Navy, University of Sioux Falls and Nebraska Wesleyan. She visited all those places and liked what she saw there, which made the decision of going to Omaha a lot harder.

“Every place has their unique characteristics that are just different from others,” Urbanski said. “I’m very thankful that I got that opportunity to make those visits.”

Urbanski has the rest of her senior season to think about first as she and the Vikings will compete in the Class B, District 5 meet Tuesday in Holdrege.

Northwest track coach Brandon Harrington said he’s thrilled for Urbanski.

“Anytime you can send a kid to any college that you’ve coached is a thrill,” he said. “It’s something I’m sure it’s been weighed on and a huge life off her shoulders. Omaha is getting an absolute stud. I hope it’s nothing but comfortable for both parties.”

She looks to add to what has already been an impressive season.

Urbanski has run a 12.05 time in the 100 and a 25.06 in the 200, which are both school records. The two times are the third-best times in the state, regardless, while the 100 time is No. 1 in Class B, and the 200 time is No. 2 in the class.

She’s also part of the 400 relay team that has run a 49.68 time this season, the third-best time in Class B.

The 12.05 time is also the top time ever run on the Independent All-Time All-Area charts, while the 200 is the third-best ever.

She is also part of the girls 400 relay squad that set a Class B state record of 48.12 at last year’s state meet. That is also the top time ever ran on the All-Time All-Area charts.

Urbanski was also named the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Fields Championships outstanding girls athlete a few weeks ago.

Urbanski said she wants to improve on those times.

“I hope so,” Urbanski said. “I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and hope I can peek at the right time with districts and state coming up.”

Harrington said Urbanski is leaving a legacy at Northwest and is excited to see what she can do in the next two weeks.

“Some might call her the GOAT of the Northwest sprints, and they might be right,” he said. “Her leadership and the way she handles herself in practice and the example she sets for other athletes, I can’t speak highly enough about her.

“She’s been training and running well for us this year, and I can’t wait to see what she can do competing with some of the fast girls running next to her. She’s ready for the big stage.”